An argument before a judge over a police stop

Lloyd MacDonald, a retired Superior Court judge, expressed his opinion in his June 11 letter that the Newton Police had the authority to surround and stop Tim Duncan at gunpoint based on a general description of a tall Black man who was thought to be in the neighborhood (”Stop in Newton was an example of appropriate police work, not profiling”). That is true only if they had a “reasonable suspicion” based on “specific and articulable facts” that Duncan had committed the crime. And the more force that is used to effect the stop, the more facts are necessary to justify it.

The suspect’s right is guaranteed by the Fourth Amendment and by Article 14 of the Massachusetts Declaration of Rights. In my view, the facts in this case, as reported by the Globe, fall woefully short of these constitutional requirements.