One hopes for a shift in corporate mind-set at last

I am grateful that you saw fit to put Shirley Leung’s column on the front page of Wednesday’s Globe (“Corporate world must step up on racial equality”). It is most disheartening to see the numbers of top corporations whose boards and executives are still all white. It is my hope that the inclusion of people of color will finally shift the values in the decision-making processes that stubbornly persist — values that measure a corporation’s success solely by its profit and stock value, instead of by how well it pays every person who works for it, and by how environmentally sustainable and socially responsible its entire work/production model is.

Bert Seager