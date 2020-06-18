The outrage of Tulsa, 99 years to the day

In fact, Trump’s misbegotten Juneteenth Tulsa visit — the president moved the date of his rally to June 20 — was the logical result of an episode 40 years ago, on Aug. 3, 1980, when Ronald Reagan, then a presidential candidate, gave a campaign speech in Philadelphia, Miss., about 7 miles from where civil rights activists Andrew Goodman, Michael Schwerner, and James Chaney were murdered. Reagan’s Philadelphia venue was no accident, and neither is Trump’s Tulsa.

The white-power symbolism of President Trump’s now-aborted plan to visit Tulsa, Okla., the site of perhaps this country’s worst massacre of Black Americans, on Juneteenth, a holiday created by the Black community to celebrate the end of slavery, may have been horrendous and despicable, but it certainly isn’t unique in US history.

The only question left now is whether the GOP is content with this putrid level of honoring past murders and mass murders, or whether it will sink even further into the sewer of honoring this country’s long and vile history of racist violence and murder.

Lawrence Reichard

Belfast, Maine





If the president had only kept that June 19 appointment . . .

President Trump’s original decision to hold his Tulsa rally on June 19 was just the latest racist dog whistle to sound, and resound, from his administration.

If he were a different kind of president, he could have kept that date to lead white people at a rally in celebrating Juneteenth along with Black Americans.

He could use the opportunity to acknowledge, denounce, and deplore the 1921 Tulsa race massacre, in which a white mob terrorized and murdered Black people and burned and looted what may have been the wealthiest Black community in the United States.

He could urge all white people in this country to look into their hearts, reconsider their habitual thoughts and behaviors, and resolve not only to believe in equality but to act to bring about equality.

No one, least of all our president, can imagine he would do any of this.

I weep for our country.

Sue Felshin

Concord





‘Race riot’ does not aptly describe this chapter in history

James S. Hirsch shares a tragic event not widely known by many Americans, including, until recently, even residents of Tulsa, Okla. (“Trump in Tulsa: A racial reckoning that is long overdue,” Opinion, June 16). However, the reference to the word “riots” to describe what occurred in 1921 is inapt. It implies that the mayhem was due, in part, to the actions of the victims. What occurred was a massacre, and thus the Tulsa massacre is a more precise name for this cruel day in history.

Joan Kelleher Casey

Brookline





In the June 16 opinion piece by James S. Hirsch, the caption to one of the accompanying photos calls the 1921 events in Tulsa, Okla., “race riots.” This event was a massacre, committed by whites, killing Blacks, destroying a community. The phrase “race riot,” as if this were some two-sided battle, or a Black uprising, was part of the decades-long coverup of this horrific chapter.

Russ Leach

Lynnfield