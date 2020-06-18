The president puts America second — and himself on the path to defeat

Twin crises are providing an X-ray of his psyche, revealing a president who, despite his declaration that he puts America first, consistently elevates his personal political interests over the good of the nation.

Character is destiny , the Greek philosopher said — and after three and a half years, Donald Trump’s character has caught up with him. That is, a sizable majority of Americans has come to understand what he’s all about.

That has been on such full display in the last few months that it is virtually impossible to miss. It is being brought home again by former National Security Adviser John Bolton’s account of Trump’s willingness to subordinate US foreign policy to his own political fortunes. In one of those unintentionally hilarious episodes of presidential projection we’ve become so accustomed to, Trump, our national freshet of falsehoods, had this to say about Bolton: “Maybe he’s not telling the truth. He’s been known not to tell the truth, a lot.”

Seldom has a president seemed more out of sync with the people he purports to serve than Trump in the last few weeks. In a time of upheaval over police violence against Black people, a man who has spent years playing to and benefiting from racial divisions has neither the ability nor the inclination to deliver an empathic message. Instead, he has offered little beyond lip service, before moving to his preferred themes of law and order. That includes efforts to paint the demonstrations as largely lawless thuggery and threatening to send in troops to impose his version of order if cities or states won’t do it themselves. Sixty percent of Americans found the president’s message discordant, according to a Pew Research Center survey.

The protests will fade, but the coronavirus pandemic has not. Instead, cases are increasing, particularly in states that opened early.

No matter to this president, who on Wednesday falsely claimed that “it’s dying out.”

This is a stunning abdication of leadership. A real president would set a national example by wearing a mask in public and insisting his aides and officials do as well, thereby highlighting the importance of masks to a country that’s obviously tired of the inconvenience and losing its sense of defensive discipline.

But here again, Trump has put his political interests above the national interest. He knows that a laggardly economy robs him of his principal argument for re-election. He also knows underscoring the message that we haven’t yet won the war on COVID-19 could impede the recovery he hopes can rescue his beleaguered presidency.

With the briefings of the coronavirus task force a thing of the past, there’s scant mechanism for the government’s public health experts to deliver a cautionary message of their own. And so, with countervailing voices muted, the president has decided to declare victory and go home.

Or rather, to Tulsa.

Although public health experts have urged him not to do so, Trump will hold a huge campaign rally there on Saturday. A huge indoor campaign rally, where wearing masks won’t be required. The Trump team chose Tulsa in part because the city has embraced his call for a quick reopening. Which makes it awkward indeed that Oklahoma’s coronavirus caseload is on the rise — so awkward that White House Coronavirus Task Force chairman Mike Pence felt compelled to lay down a cloud of squid ink, falsely claiming that state’s caseload “has declined precipitously.”

It’s hard to imagine any other president holding such a rally. No wonder, then, that Trump’s average job-performance rating in public polls, which was underwater by only four percentage points in early spring, is now more than 14 percentage points to the bad, with 55.3 percent disapproving and only 40.7 percent approving.

Trump obviously won’t go easily into the good night. He’ll fight with all the demagogic tricks at his disposal. And he’ll do his best to portray Democratic-nominee-to-be Joe Biden as in his dotage and mentally unfit for the job. That is a strange strategy indeed for a candidate who regularly comports himself like the Mad Hatter, a performance accentuated by the bizarre medical suggestions he has offered during the pandemic.

But for Trump, character is becoming destiny — and that destiny looks more and more like a well-deserved defeat.

Scot Lehigh is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at scot.lehigh@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeScotLehigh