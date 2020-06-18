Understanding racism should fuel action rather than guilt

We need a better understanding of what structural racism is among lay people. Something beyond this understanding of capital-R racism as lynching people in the streets and calling people the n-word. I hope people will see and actively seek to dismantle racism in their own spheres of influence.

White people need to interrogate practices in their own lives, their own workplaces, their own families. They essentially need to acquire the tools to police themselves so they don’t uphold and reproduce white supremacy. They need to call out racism in places where there aren’t Black people. Or even if there are, they shouldn’t make us do all the work of saying, “Hey, what just happened was super racist.” They need the language and the gumption to do that work to bring about the dismantling of white supremacy in American society. They need to realize their own complicity in it but not let guilt about it cripple them. Instead, move past that guilt to advocate for a more just society.