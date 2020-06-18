BC men’s basketball coach Jim Christian: ‘I didn’t do enough’ to connect with players

“I don’t think there’s a human being on this planet that can see that and not have feelings of anger and feelings of disappointment and just be troubled,” Christian said. “It weighed on me. It weighed on everybody. I think we’re all trying to find ways to deal with it in any way we can, and I’m no different.

Like many around the country, Boston College men’s basketball coach Jim Christian was led to reflect on issues of social justice following the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer last month and the protests that followed.

“I’ve been a head coach for 20 years, and my first reflections were, ‘Man, I didn’t do enough.' I didn’t do enough in the past to emphasize these things that we want to emphasize now. Like I told our players, it’s never going to happen again.

“The beauty of sport is that there’s a built-in melting pot — people from all different races, religions, beliefs that have to come together for one common goal. Sometimes we get lost in that bubble and don’t realize that the world is not the same.”

His first step was listening to his players, who bring with them perspectives and backgrounds from 11 states and three countries. Steffon Mitchell, for instance, is from Shakopee, Minn., a suburb about 30 minutes southwest of Minneapolis, where protests have continued as the city reckons with an ugly history of policing.

The next step was formulating a way to take action within the program. Last week, the Eagles announced that the program would hold no basketball-related activities on Election Day. The team will register collectively to vote as well as have discussions on issues at the local, state, and national levels. Later in the week, the NCAA encouraged all schools to do the same.

“Everybody was outraged, everybody was trying to talk to their players, trying to discuss what all the players want to talk about,” Christian said. “So I felt like it was important for us to try to come up with something we could all agree upon, something we could all do and something that could be really beneficial for them — not just this year, not just right now, but something for the rest of their lives that they can understand the power of their voice, the power of their vote.

“There’s obviously national elections but there’s also local elections. So we wanted to come up with a way in which they understood how to be educated on the local issues and incorporate things like absentee ballots, who’s running, what the issues are.”

Christian emphasized that the decision to have players vote together and discuss social issues was merely an extension of the values the players had learned at home.

“We’re building off what their families are teaching them,” Christian said. “It’s not lost at home and it’s not just their parents saying this is what you need to do to try to implement change at one level. I wanted to just carry that forward and make them know that it’s going to be a priority in our program as well as it is in their home.”

At so many protests, the faces and voices are those of a young and energized generation demanding meaningful change. In sports, many outspoken professional athletes have been influential in amplifying the conversation, and that has had a ripple effect across all levels.

“These guys need to understand the important part their generation is going to play in getting the change that they want and the change our country needs,” said Christian.





