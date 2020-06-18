Bill introduced by Florida Sen. Marco Rubio offers NCAA antitrust protection

The University of Florida is ending its “Gator Bait” cheer at football games and other sports events because of its racial connotations, school president Kent Fuchs announced in a letter making several other similar changes on campus, saying the cheer has a “horrific historic racist imagery” involving African American people, especially children, being used as bait for alligators. The letter outlined a number of other steps the university in Gainesville, Florida, is taking on racial issues following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police. Fuchs said the university will require students, faculty and staff to be trained on “racism, inclusion and bias” and will also bring a new focus in the upcoming academic year. “I am personally committed to removing any monuments or namings that UF can control that celebrate the Confederacy or its leaders,” Fuchs wrote . . . The University of Nevada, Las Vegas removed on Tuesday a statue of its mascot, “Hey Reb!” university president Marta Meana said in a statement. Meana said she had been having “discussions with multiple individuals and stakeholder groups from campus and the community on how best the university can move forward given recent events throughout our nation. That includes the future of our mascot.” . . . Tennessee football coach Jeremy Pruitt said running back Tim Jordan was no longer on the team after he was arrested May 30 in Florida on gun and marijuana charges . . . The basketball version of the “Backyard Brawl” rivalry between West Virginia and Pittsburgh has been extended through the 2022-23 season. The series took a break from 2013-16 because of conference realignment after Pitt left the Big East Conference to join the Atlantic Coast Conference and West Virginia left the Big East to become part of the Big 12 Conference. The series began anew in 2017 with a four-year home-and-home agreement.

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio introduced a bill Thursday that would protect the NCAA from being challenged in court if the association changes its rules to allow athletes to earn money for endorsement deals and personal appearances. Earlier this week, the NCAA was hit with a federal antitrust lawsuit seeking damages for current and former athletes that could cost the association millions. The lawsuit also seeks to prevent the NCAA from regulating the ways athletes can be compensated for use of their names, images and likenesses. Rubio’s bill also comes six days after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed into a law a bill that would open up that market for college athletes in the state. That law goes into effect July 2021. California and Colorado have passed similar laws that go into effect in 2023. The NCAA is seeking help from Congress as more states push forward with their own NIL bills. “We can’t have 50 separate laws. It will destroy college athletics,” Rubio, a Republican, said in a video posted to Twitter. The bill gives the NCAA until June 2021 to have new rules in place that will supersede states laws.

NFL

49ers WR Samuel has foot surgery

San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel underwent surgery after breaking a bone in his left foot during informal workouts with teammates in Tennessee. The 49ers confirmed a report from NFL Network that Samuel suffered a Jones Fracture, which is a break between the base and the middle part of the fifth metatarsal in his foot. The team says it will have a better idea of Samuel’s timetable to return once he arrives at training camp next month. Samuel tweeted that he will be back and better than before in 10 weeks. That would give him a little more than two weeks to get ready for the scheduled season opener on Sept. 13 against Arizona. Samuel had been one of several 49ers players working out this week in Nashville as NFL facilities remain closed to players because of the COVID-19 pandemic . . . Colin Kaepernick may not have a job in the NFL right now, but his media footprint is expanding. On Thursday, the publishing platform Medium plans to announce the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback is joining the company’s board, as well as partnering with the company to create and consult on content focused on race and prison reform . . . It will be lights, cameras, Los Angeles again for HBO’s “Hard Knocks” but for the first time the show will feature two franchises. With the Rams and Chargers both moving into SoFI Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., this year, HBO and NFL Films announced the show will include both teams as they attempt to bounce back from disappointing seasons. The five-week series will premiere Aug. 11.

Miscellany

Twins’ Sanó blackmailed

Minnesota Twins slugger Miguel Sanó told a Dominican Republic newspaper he’s being blackmailed, having been accused of kidnapping and assault. The Twins said they were aware of the report in El Nuevo Diario and still trying to gathering more information about the situation surrounding Sanó, who signed a three-year, $30 million contract in January and will move to first base if and when the 2020 season begins. El Nuevo Diario reported Odalis Ramos, a lawyer, has accused Sanó and three of his friends of kidnapping, beating and threatening to hang his client, Raudy Omar Sanchez de la Cruz, during an incident last month in San Pedro de Macoris, the hometown of the 27-year-old Sanó, who said Sanchez de la Cruz was involved in a sexual assault of a young relative of Sanó‘s. No charges have been filed in relation to any of the accusations . . . The Detroit Pistons hired former Oklahoma City Thunder executive Troy Weaver as their new general manager. The 52-year-old Weaver spent the past 12 seasons with the Thunder, including three-plus years as vice president of basketball operations. He served eight seasons as vice president/assistant general manager. The Pistons had been without an official GM since overhauling their front office two years ago. Stan Van Gundy had been Detroit’s coach and team president, with Jeff Bower serving as GM. After the Pistons moved on from Van Gundy in 2018, Ed Stefanski took over the front office and Dwane Casey became the coach . . . Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish was charged with driving offenses following an incident that occurred while Britain was in lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic. Grealish was charged with driving without due care and attention, and failing to stop at or report a collision, West Midlands Police said, referring to an incident on March 29.