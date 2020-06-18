Boston teams have avoided some bad trades through the years, thank goodness

I’m sorry. It’s just that I’ve been thinking about one of my favorite sports clichés — sometimes the best trades are the ones you don’t make — for a few days now, or ever since writing about a best trade that was made , the Celtics’ 1980 swap with the Warriors that brought Robert Parish and Kevin McHale to Boston.

Most clichés are rooted in a fundamental truth, right? That’s how they become clichés in the first place. Want to hear something deep? It’s even become a cliché to say that about a cliché. I’m giving you a headache already, aren’t I?

That familiar adage, credited first to Bill Veeck when the Indians won the pennant in 1948 after deciding to hang on to third baseman Ken Keltner, can be applied in compelling ways throughout Boston sports history, especially in regard to the Red Sox.

Yeah, our local teams have won their share of trades, including the best deal of all-time, the one that granted the Celtics the draft rights to Bill Russell in 1956. But there have many rumored and even agreed-upon deals that gratefully didn’t go through — that is, unless you like the idea of Ted Williams as a Yankee or Alex Rodriguez as the Red Sox shortstop, among other abominations.

You’re probably familiar with the rich lore here. The Williams deal, which would have sent him to the Yankees for Joe DiMaggio in just about the greatest one-for-one swap imaginable, was the booze-fueled brainchild of owners Tom Yawkey (Red Sox) and Dan Topping (Yankees), who conjured the deal during a night of revelry at Toots Shor’s, the legendary New York bar.

Legend says the deal was agreed upon, but Yawkey’s hangover the next day was accompanied by cold feet, and he changed the parameters, asking also for a talented young catcher who had a way with words. The Yankees knew better than to throw in Yogi Berra.

I’m glad this never happened, even though DiMaggio would have been even more a monster at Fenway. It wouldn’t have been right if Teddy Ballgame were something other than a Red Sox lifer.

Joe DiMaggio (left) and Ted Williams, seen at the 1941 All-Star Game, almost traded places. Associated Press

The A-Rod deal came even closer to happening in the winter of 2003, as the Red Sox searched for some way to soften the disappointment of that October. The plan: trade for the best, highest-paid, and perhaps most polarizing player in baseball. The plan was to send Manny Ramirez and a Single A lefty named Jon Lester to the Rangers for Rodriguez, then wheel Nomar Garciaparra and Scott Williamson to the White Sox for Magglio Ordonez.

That arguably would have been the most star-studded multi-team deal in modern baseball history, and it was almost certain to happen. But the Players Association intervened, nixing a plan in which Rodriguez would take a pay cut to the come to the Sox.

A-Rod instead ended up with the Yankees, who swooped in when Aaron Boone got hurt and moved him to third base so a lesser player could stay at shortstop. He had a nice vantage point when the Red Sox overcame all of their ghosts and other annoying apparitions in October 2004.

I can’t imagine Red Sox history would be anywhere near as satisfying over the last 16 years had A-Rod ended up here. Ask me, he was always a true Yankee.

And then there’s this one here, which wasn’t a trade, but rather an everything-must-go sale by a cheapskate owner, yet I suppose it belongs in this conversation.

In June 1976, A’s owner Charlie Finley sold reliever Rollie Fingers and left fielder Joe Rudi to the Red Sox for $1 million each, while also sending lefty ace Vida Blue to the Yankees for $1.5 million. Three days after the sales — without any of the players getting into a game for their new teams — commissioner Bowie Kuhn nullified the transactions, citing “the best interests of baseball.” He had a point there.

There are famous photos of Fingers and Rudi in their Sox garb, and there are fascinating what-ifs in Red Sox history had the deals been upheld. (The Red Sox probably don’t pay big bucks for star reliever Bill Campbell after the 1976 season, for starters.) But ultimately, I’ve always thought it was better that the deals were nixed, for one reason: Blue, a front-line lefty starter, was a much more appealing acquisition.

Then there are the deals that seem to be more rumor than reality, but are juicy to ponder just the same.

The Celtics have had many of those, with the assorted Paul George, Jimmy Butler, and Anthony Davis rumors in recent years. AD as a Celtic would have been swell, but I don’t know how anyone can’t be excited by the Jayson Tatum/Jaylen Brown foundation right now.

The one that really sticks out is the one reported before the 2006 draft, when rumors swirled that the Celtics might trade Theo Ratliff, Delonte West, Sebastian Telfair, and Al Jefferson to Philadelphia for Allen Iverson. He was more question than Answer at that point, and had that happened, the New Big Three never would have united.

I can’t really think of any examples of this with the Patriots, other than the deal Rob Gronkowski nixed to the Lions before the 2018 season. The Bruins? Well, that Tyler Seguin-for-Thomas Vanek rumor with the Sabres after the 2013 season is just further confirmation of how badly they wanted him out of here, isn’t it?

One last thought on baseball rumors and deals you’re glad didn’t happen. Some of my happiest memories as a kid involve talking about all the rumors in Peter Gammons’s Sunday Baseball Notes column with my dad. In my downtime when I first started at the Globe, I used to scour those old column in the archives, and would save the best trade rumors just for the heck of it on a word file.

I figure this is a fitting place to share a few of them. Here’s a half-inning’s worth:

▪ Dec. 13, 1980: “The deal is Fred Lynn for Ron Guidry and Ruppert Jones. While you are trying to swallow that, realize that George Steinbrenner is trying to swallow it too.”

▪ Aug. 19, 1984: “There were reports in Seattle this week that the Mariners plan to try to put together a package around an Ed Vande Berg-Wade Boggs deal, but unless there is no other way to find a lefthanded short man, Boggs will be here in 1985 with Steve Lyons given a year to break in as a utilityman.”

▪ Nov. 18, 1984: “What the Red Sox originally intended to do was determine if they could sign Jim Rice by Thanksgiving. If they couldn’t, they planned to trade him to the highest bidder at the winter meetings, dreaming of a package of, say, Brad Komminsk and Steve Bedrosian from Atlanta or Mookie Wilson, Randy Myers, and maybe even Jesse Orosco from the Mets. Or Dave Winfield.”

I suppose Lynn for Guidry would have worked well, if only because the Sox lost Lynn in a much worse trade about six weeks after this rumor. And Rice for Winfield would have been something to behold.

But for the most part, the adage/cliché holds true. I don’t think Rice for Komminsk/Bedrosian would be remembered especially well, you know? Good thing that one never made the leap from rumor to reality.

Chad Finn can be reached at chad.finn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeChadFinn.