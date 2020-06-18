Bruins announce winners of team awards

Carlo blossomed into one of the league’s better shutdown defensemen in his fourth season. Among the 99 defensemen who played more than 1,000 minutes at five-on-five, Carlo was on the ice for the fewest goals against (32). He tied partner Torey Krug for third on the team in ice time (20:29 per game) and chipped in a career-high 4-15—19 scoring line.

The rangy Bruins defenseman is the 2019-20 winner of the Eddie Shore Award, the Bruins said Thursday, along with announcing several other team awards.

The Gallery Gods liked what they saw from Brandon Carlo .

The Shore Award, for “exceptional hustle and determination,” was created by the Gallery Gods, a fan group established in 1937. Led for decades by the late Roger Naples, they originally sat in the second balcony of the old Boston Garden and once numbered about 1,000 members, according to a 2015 Globe obituary of Naples. They had dwindled to fewer than 100 at that time.

The Bruins also announced David Pastrnak as the winner of the Elizabeth Dufresne Trophy (outstanding performance during home games, as chosen by the Boston Chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers Association). Pastrnak led the team in goals (28) and points (49) in 35 games at TD Garden. Linemate Brad Marchand won the award the three previous seasons.

Pastrnak also was named first star of the season, as selected by 98.5 The Sports Hub. Tuukka Rask was second. Marchand was third.

Patrice Bergeron was selected for the John P. Bucyk Award (greatest off-ice charitable contributions), chosen by Bucyk, the Hall of Fame player and 62-year Bruins employee.

Bergeron, who spearheads the “Pucks and Paddles” event to benefit the Floating Hospital for Children at Tufts Medical Center, makes yearly visits to area children’s hospitals for Halloween and Christmas. He recently pledged $25,000 each to the NAACP of Boston and the Centre Multiethnique de Quebec to promote racial justice and equality.

With the award, Bergeron received $1,000 from the Boston Bruins Foundation to donate to charity.

Swedish prospect signs

The Bruins signed Swedish prospect Victor Berglund to a three-year entry-level deal.

Berglund, a 20-year-old, right-shot defenseman, was taken in the seventh round (195th overall) of the 2017 draft, the same class that produced Providence standouts Jack Studnicka (53rd overall) and Urho Vaakanainen (18th). Netminder Jeremy Swayman (111th) signed in March.

Berglund played for Modo in Sweden’s second division last season, producing 10 goals and 22 assists in 52 games. His club failed to earn promotion to the Swedish Hockey League.

Berglund, however, did. In April, top-level SHL club Lulea signed him to a two-year deal and planned to give him jersey No. 9.

“Victor Berglund is a young and promising back with great potential for the future,” general manager Stefan Nilsson said at the time, according to a translated article on the team’s website. “We became interested in him early on from his ice skating and passing skills and we feel he will be able to grow into our game and develop even more with us.”

Instead of joining that team, Berglund is likely to start his North American pro career with AHL Providence. He played four games there in 2019.

Berglund, listed at 6 feet and 180 pounds, hails from the same Swedish town, Ornskoldsvik, that produced stars such as Peter Forsberg, Markus Naslund, the Sedin twins, and Victor Hedman. His agent is Joakim Persson, a former goalie the Bruins drafted in the 10th round (259th overall) in 1993.

