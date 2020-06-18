Celtics draft pick Tremont Waters named G League Rookie of the Year

In addition to playing in 36 games for the Red Claws, Tremont Waters appeared in 10 games for the Celtics.

Waters, the 51st pick of the 2019 draft, signed a two-way contract with the Celtics last summer and spent much of this season with the team’s G League affiliate, the Maine Red Claws. Over 36 games he averaged 18 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.9 steals. He helped the Red Claws to a 28-14 record and an Atlantic Division crown.

“We are so happy for Tremont,” Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge said in a statement. “He had a fantastic G League season on both ends of the court, and continued to improve all the facets of his game while leading a winning team. This recognition is well-deserved.”

Advertisement

In 10 games with the Celtics this year, Waters averaged 3.3 points and 1.2 assists. Waters is expected to accompany the Celtics to Orlando when they resume the season next month. Two-way contract players are generally not eligible to compete in the playoffs, but there is a chance that rule could be waived this season to give teams more flexibility in case of injuries or illnesses.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.