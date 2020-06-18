Instant replay: The best sports on TV Friday

Yankees-Athletics, May 1, 1991 (MLB Network, 10 a.m.)

Rickey Henderson breaks Lou Brock’s all-time stolen base record and declares, “Today, I am the greatest of all time.” He wasn’t wrong, you know.





Yankees-Red Sox, Sept. 15, 2016 (NESN, 6 p.m.)

Hanley Ramirez is regarded as a free-agent bust for the Red Sox, and for the most part he was. But he did hit 30 homers in 2016, including an extremely enjoyable one in this game.





Canadiens-Bruins, February 9, 2011 (NESN, 8 p.m.)

In what appears to be some weird homage to the 1984 Edmonton Oilers, both teams combine for 14 goals, including 8 in the second period alone.

Advertisement





Chad Finn can be reached at chad.finn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeChadFinn.