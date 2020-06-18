MLBPA counters proposal with pitch for 70-game schedule, but don’t expect owners to bite

If MLB owners are motivated enough to strike a deal, there’s no reason to expect them to accept Thursday’s offer, which would amount to teams spending $1.76 billion – $260 million more (and $8.67 million more per team, on average) than they were prepared to pay a day earlier.

The offer is 10 games more than the 60 the owners offered on Wednesday .

The Players Association wasted little time to make a counterproposal to the commissioner’s office on Thursday, offering to play a 70-game regular season schedule, according to an industry source.

The 60-game offer made by the owners would cost them $1.5 billion in salaries.

Settling at or near the midpoint of 65 games would be the logical outcome if a deal is to be made in most negotiations. But until MLB is heard from and given the at times antagonistic tenor and substance to these talks, there would seem to be little reason in rushing to depict Thursday’s development as being a deal clincher.

If a 65-game settlement were to be reached, MLB would have to pay approximately $1.63 billion in salary, or $130 million more in aggregate than Wednesday’s offer. On average, that works out to $4.33 million more for each of the 30 teams.

Beyond the increase in the amount of games, a number of key elements were included in the players’ proposal, many of which the owners were seeking, including expansion of the playoffs and a mutual litigation waiver.

The players agreed that 16 teams would make the playoffs (there are 10 currently) this year and next, and that the universal DH would also be part of the deal for both years.

If all of the playoff games are played without interruption from COVID-19, the players want a $50 million pool. When it comes to postseason TV revenues, the players want a 50-50 split of the revenues coming from the extra playoff games that would be played compared to the current setup.

In a statement, MLBPA executive director Tony Clark said: “”We delivered to Major League Baseball today a counterproposal based on a 70-game regular season which, among a number of issues, includes expanded playoffs for both 2020 and 2021. We believe this offer represents the basis for an agreement on resumption of play.”

The owners wanted to begin their 60-game season on July 19 or 20. The players said they could play 70 games starting July 19 and end it on Sept. 30, three days later than when the owners wanted to end the season. Spring training would begin June 28 when pitchers and catchers would report, with position players following two days later.

The players agreed to the owners’ idea of wearing corporate advertising on their uniforms, a source of revenue for the owners and, no small matter, they agreed to not file a grievance against the owners for negotiating in bad faith. That’s something the players had previously pondered doing on the basis of owners not previously living up the March 26th agreement regarding paying them 100 percent fully prorated salaries and striving to play as many games as possible.

In their four proposals, the owners have gone from 82, 76, 72 to 60 games. Only in their last offer of 60 games did the owners agree to abide by the March 26 agreement in which the sides negotiated that players would be paid 100 percent of their prorated salaries. In prior offers, owners offered pay cuts.

In their three proposals, the players union has made regular season offers of 114, 89 and now 70 games.

Also in the players’ proposal: an enhanced housing allowance for both spring training and the regular season; working with broadcasters to offer in-game enhancements such as mic’d players; $10 million in social justice initiatives with the funds to be drawn from the Welfare Plan fund; $50 million transferred from joint funds to the Commissioner’s Discretionary Fund; a salary advance forgiveness for Tier I-III players; and an OK for a quarantined neutral site setup for the playoffs.

Michael Silverman