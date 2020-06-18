Portland Sea Dogs will convert their ballpark into a temporary golf course

From July 9-12, the Sea Dogs will turn their home park, Hadlock Field, into a nine-hole target golf course. The tee boxes will ring the park’s sky view level, with nine holes of varying lengths — topping out around 160 yards — set up on the field. A circle with a 6-foot diameter will be painted around each hole, which will in turn be surrounded by a larger “green” area marked by spray paint, with a scoring system based on proximity to the hole.

What do you do with a minor league ballpark in a summer without baseball games? In the case of the Portland Sea Dogs, the Double A affiliate of the Red Sox, the answer is to transform it into a nine-hole golf course.

Advertisement

“It’s something we’ve talked about for a few years now as far as a fall event,” said Sea Dogs president/general manager Geoff Iacuessa, noting that the idea has been implemented by other teams, including the San Diego Padres. “We haven’t been able to pull it off. But given everything else going on with our season, we figured, ‘Well, this is the perfect time to do it.’ ”

Tee times are available by reservation for one player at a time, and no more than nine people will be allowed to play at once to ensure social distancing. The $30 fee to play will include two shots per hole, plus a golf towel and three golf balls with the Sea Dogs logo as souvenirs.

If the idea proves popular, the Sea Dogs would consider doing it again, and they’re also considering other atypical uses of the park this summer.

“This is going to be a tough year business-wise financially, not just for us but for all teams and a lot of businesses across the country,” said Iacuessa. “We’re not immune to that. Anything you can create helps.

Advertisement

“It doesn’t hurt that we’re creating revenue, but it’s more to stay connected to the community and give people a different, unique experience here at the ballpark.”

The idea comes at a time when minor league teams throughout New England and around the country are trying to find ways to generate revenue in the absence of games. The minor league season is all but certain to be canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Triple A Pawtucket Red Sox turned McCoy Stadium into an outdoor dining facility on weekends, while the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (the Double A affiliate of the Blue Jays) are running summer camps for New Hampshire residents.

Others are still trying to play baseball. The New England Futures League is trying to finalize arrangements to conduct a six-team college summer league with four teams in Massachusetts (the Brockton Rox, North Shore Navigators in Lynn, Westfield Starfires, and Worcester Bravehearts) as well as Nashua, N.H. (Silver Knights) and New Britain, Conn. (the Bees).

“We are working very, very hard with our partners in government to make sure we’re playing baseball this summer in the Futures League,” said Rox owner Chris English.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on twitter at @alexspeier.