Soccer resumes in Brazil amid protests

More than 47,700 people have died because of the new coronavirus in Brazil, and nearly 1 million have been infected. Rio de Janeiro state accounts for about 8,000 deaths, but authorities agreed to let soccer return this week after the number of available intensive-care unit beds showed slight improvement. Health experts predict Brazil’s peak of contagion in the crisis will be in August.

Only a few yards away, by the arena’s gate 2, a field hospital with 400 beds for patients of the disease reminded the small group of people at the stadium why many health experts think it is too soon for soccer competition to resume.

Copa Libertadores champion Flamengo and tiny Bangu played at the empty Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro in the first professional soccer match in South America for almost three months. A minute of silence was observed before kick off in a sign of respect to victims of COVID-19.

Flamengo players arrived wearing masks, and looked excited to be back. They have practiced for three weeks, some days against recommendations. But some of their fans outside were protesting. Jumping and chanting with supporters of rival clubs, some fans also think it is too risky for soccer to return before Rio and Brazil have more control over the spread of the virus.

They also protested against President Jair Bolsonaro, who indicated he would attend the match but did not. Brazil’s president is one of the few leaders in the world to downplay the risks of COVID-19.

Another MLS player tests positive

An Atlanta United player tested positive for COVID 19, becoming the fourth Major League Soccer Player to contract the virus.

The player, who was asymptomatic, was not identified because of privacy laws. The player is in isolation.

Atlanta will test players on Friday before resuming practice. The team has returned to full group training in anticipation of the league’s MLS Is Back Tournament, set to start July 8 in Florida. Players from FC Dallas, the Philadelphia Union and D.C. United also have contracted the virus.

IndyCar to limit spectators at Iowa track

There will be spectators in the stands at Iowa Speedway in Newton for two IndyCar races next month, with some fans who have already purchased tickets being moved to different seats.

IndyCar said Thursday that a limited number of tickets will be available for the races at the short oval July 17 and 18. It could be the second weekend in a row when the open-wheel series has spectators for its races.

About 5,000-6,000 tickets will be available each night at the Iowa track that is just under a mile long and has more than 25,000 permanent seats. Groups will be separated by at least six feet in order to align with state guidelines for COVID-19.

There were no fans in the massive grandstand at Texas when IndyCar opened its pandemic-delayed season there June 6, and no spectators will be allowed at the next race on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 4.

Restart campaign launched

A group of sports governing bodies have teamed up to help local governments and policy makers speed up the safe return of live competitions and reopening of grassroots venues.

The governing bodies for skiing, basketball and ice hockey were among those who helped launch the Sport4Recovery campaign Thursday. They are offering to help governments and health officials come up with suitable protocols that protect athletes, officials and spectators as the pandemic lockdown eases.

“We are at their disposal,” International Ski Federation (FIS) secretary general Sarah Lewis said. “This expertise is in place and communication with the necessary authorities already exists.”

The campaign wants to help pave the way for organized sports events to return, and support local authorities in opening grass-roots facilities safely for their communities.

A key step is easing travel and accommodation restrictions for athletes and fans as many sports prepare to start their seasons in September and onward into the European winter.

“This campaign is trying to align messages across the continent,” said Patrick Comninos, chief executive of the Basketball Champions League overseen by the sport’s governing body FIBA.

“This is a very dynamic environment. Every week we get different information about what is required in a specific country,” Comninos said.

Lewis said the new campaign group aims to give “compelling reasons and arguments that sport can be trusted and be a leader and role model” to help communities emerge from the pandemic.

ACC changes media days

The Atlantic Coast Conference is moving its football media days online because of concerns about COVID-19. The ACC Football Kickoff was originally scheduled to be held at The Westin in Charlotte, N.C. It has been rescheduled for July 21-23 with coverage on the ACC Network. Commissioner John Swofford, each of the conference’s 14 head coaches and selected players will be featured … The University of Texas announced that 13 football players tested positive for COVID-19 or are presumed positive, and contact tracing has 10 more in isolation. Texas started bringing football players back to campus for workouts on June 8. The school has also identified four other players who tested positive for the COVID-19 antibody. Nebraska football coach Scott Frost and men’s basketball coach Fred Hoiberg will donate a portion of their salaries to the athletic department’s general operating fund to help offset revenue shortfalls because of the coronavirus pandemic. The athletic department said the amount of the donations would be determined when the 2021 budget is closer to being finalized. Frost’s salary is $5 million this year. Hoiberg is set to earn $3 million.

Minnesota teams cut pay

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Minnesota Lynx are cutting pay and staff due to the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both teams are owned by Glen Taylor. The organization said it has temporarily reduced salaries for employees earning $70,000 or more annually and laid off an unspecified amount of its full-time workforce.

The virus outbreak prompted the NBA to halt play on March 11. The WNBA has yet to begin the 2020 season.

European rugby to resume

Club rugby in Europe is set to resume on Aug. 22 after a five-month suspension because of the coronavirus outbreak with matches in the PRO14 league that contains teams Wales, Scotland, Ireland, Italy and South Africa.

A truncated regular season will be concluded by two rounds of matches where teams from the same nation play each other home and away to avoid cross-border travel.

Semifinal matches will take place on Sept. 5 and the final on Sept. 12.

PRO14 tournament director David Jordan says “we are very fortunate to be in a position where everyone involved is confident that we can conclude the season on the field of play.”

The league has two conferences. Leinster and Ulster are the current top two in Conference A while Edinburgh and Munster are the top two in Conference B.



