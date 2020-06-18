Suspended WR Josh Gordon applies for NFL reinstatement

Frequently suspended wide receiver Josh Gordon has applied to the NFL for reinstatement, a person with knowledge of the move told the Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Thursday because the NFL does not publicly announce such moves. NFL Network first reported Gordon's application for reinstatement.

Gordon, 29, has been suspended eight times overall by either his team or the NFL, including six times since 2013, mostly for violating the league’s policies on banned substances. He played for the Patriots and and then briefly for Seattle last season before being suspended indefinitely.