Jimmy Kimmel is taking the summer off

Jimmy Kimmel is taking a sabbatical this summer. The host of ABC’s late-night series “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” is taking a few months off after some 18 years and 3,130 episodes.

On Thursday night’s show, Kimmel told the audience it would be his last new show for the summer. “There’s nothing wrong,” he said. “My family’s healthy, I’m healthy, I just need a couple of months off.”

To fill the gap, ABC is going to recruit a series of guest hosts, just as it did when Kimmel took time off for his infant son’s illness in 2017. The guest-hosted episodes will begin on Monday, July 6, but the network has not announced any fill-in names yet.