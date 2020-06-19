Rosengren says quick reopening of economy undermines recovery

Noting that containment measures so far “have not been particularly successful,” he cautioned against reopening the economy too quickly.

“The economic toll of the virus is closely tied to how successfully we can get the public health pandemic under control,” Rosengren said in remarks prepared for a virtual meeting of the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce.

Efforts to contain the coronavirus are falling short, threatening the economic boost that has accompanied the easing of pandemic restrictions across the country, Eric Rosengren, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, said Friday.

“If there are significant flare-ups in states that have aggressively reopened, the reduction in social distancing that contributes to stronger economic performance in such states now may translate to more depressed economic activity and increased public health issues in those states in the future,” he said. “Given the death toll of the virus even with the economic lockdown, I see a substantial risk in reopening too fast and relaxing social distancing too much.”

Rosengren was set to speak one day after California reported more than 4,000 new COVID-19 cases, a daily record, and Governor Gavin Newsom ordered the use of masks in most indoor and some outdoor settings. Other states seeing a surge in infections include Florida and Arizona. China has put millions of people in lockdown in Beijing after a resurgence there.

As businesses reopen, furloughed and laid-off employees are returning to work, while others are finding new jobs. Employers added 2.5 million jobs in May, after cutting more than 20 million positions in the previous month.

Rosengren said a return to work is good news only if it is done “safely and on a sustained basis.”

“If workplaces reopen without the necessary health precautions, the recent increases in payroll employment could be offset by possible business closures and serious health outcomes later,” he said.

Rosengren said his outlook for the recovery was more pessimistic than the consensus forecast issued by the Federal Reserve earlier this month. Central bank policy makers see the economy contracting 6.5 percent this year and the jobless rate falling to 9.3 percent in the fourth quarter.

“I expect the unemployment rate to still be at double-digit levels at the end of the year, given what are likely to be persistent economic headwinds from the pandemic over the second half of the year,” he said. “And my own more pessimistic forecast does not fully incorporate the challenges of a second wave of the virus.”





