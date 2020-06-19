Sing a song, sing out strong

Answer this question: How long has it been since you sang a song out loud, either by yourself or with someone else? Not in the shower — not under your breath — not just humming — but out in the open so family members can hear.

Several months of drastic times call for several minutes of a drastic measure. Sometimes, though, the most drastic seeming aren’t drastic at all — even if they are drastic sounding.

Something is in human nature that likes to be lifted on wings of song.

Try it. Notice what it does to your mood. Your spirits are sure to improve at least a little bit. Doesn’t matter if your voice is any good. In fact, the effect will be even more pronounced if your singing is subpar, since the sheer novelty of vocalizing means any singing will raise your spirits even more than it might for someone who’s used to doing it. And, yes, if your voice isn’t much good there’s an additional benefit for you, since as singer you don’t really hear yourself.

The origin of this reflexive raising of spirits is unclear. Might it be neurological in nature? Endocrinological? Psychological? Or simply illogical? Who knows. Something is in human nature that likes to be lifted on wings of song, and nothing matches that lift when the wings in question belong to you, the singer.

It’s almost incidental what you choose to sing. Made-up songs. Christmas carols. Lieder. Hymns. Lullabies. Folk songs. Norwegian death metal. Opera. Jingles from commercials. National anthems. Show tunes. Scat singing. Cry-in-your-beer ballads. Theme songs from sitcoms. Emo. Take your pick. It’s the act of singing, the process itself, that’s important; the fact of what you sing, the content, almost doesn’t matter.

Almost. There’s at least one useful programming suggestion to put forward. Professionally written songs from before the rock ’n’ roll era tend to work especially well. There are two reasons for this. Tin Pan Alley put a premium on melody, and it’s that much more fun to sing songs that have a good tune. Second, the lyrics from such songs are invariably more enjoyable to sing.

You can find pretty much any lyric on the Web, of course, but a splendid one-stop-shopping source is Robert Gottlieb and Robert Kimball’s compendious volume “Reading Lyrics” (2000). Really, the only thing better than reading the lyrics of Ira Gershwin and Lorenz Hart and Cole Porter is singing them.

And if singing seems too drastic a measure, consider trying this: reading poetry out loud. Really, it’s the same as singing, only the music is more subdued. A wine-dark sea here, a bare ruin’d choir there, and before you know it you’ll feel like singing.

MARK FEENEY

