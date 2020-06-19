Advice: Why do today’s newlyweds take forever to acknowledge gifts?

Call me old-fashioned or just old, but last year we attended three weddings and were very generous with gifts. It took months to get thank-you notes. As another wedding season approaches, and weddings that I have already sent gifts for are being canceled, should I just chill about the lack of acknowledgement? Many young people have told me you have a year to send a thank-you note. Perhaps I should ignore wedding registries and take my year to get a gift to the new couple? Don’t get me started about text and Facebook message thank yous! You can let me know if I am just turning into a cranky old lady!

D.E. / Boston

Yes! You are out-of-date and old-fashioned and old! Bad old lady! There, do you feel better? Was that the scolding you were inviting? Sometimes you just have to yell and get yelled back at to get your ya-yas out, don’t you? I know I do. If my little dog Wednesday’s daily conversations with squirrels from our back deck are any indication, the need might even transcend species.

Now to the business at hand. Yes, most people believe you have a year to write thank-you notes for wedding gifts. Others trumpet that this is a myth, but etiquette is a shared myth, after all, so it’s not quite the damning criticism they think. And . . . you can, in fact, take a year to send a gift! Ignoring registries is also acceptable; those are suggestions for the convenience of celebrants, not a list of hostage demands. Any appropriate gift — or even a sincere letter of love and congratulations if you can afford nothing but that —will do.

See? You have that power. You also have the power to release people from writing formal thank-you notes, and thus yourself from the irritable frustration of waiting to receive them. Generally, when sending a gift, I will enclose a note saying that no formal thank you is required, but asking the recipient(s) to, yes, text or message with a picture when the item arrives. If they absolutely must write a note, don’t bother writing one to me — make it a letter of praise or protest to a government official, or a sweet chatty card to a lonely loved one, instead.

A text or message on arrival, with a picture, gives me all the information I need and gives it to me immediately. The item arrived, it’s the correct one, they like it, it does actually go with their decor (or, wow, it doesn’t and now I know to tell them I kept the receipt). Isn’t this the information you want, too? The form really isn’t important, is it? Anyone who is getting married right now — or, good Lord, having a baby — is dealing with thousands of logistics and terrifying dilemmas and existential questions. Let them off the hook. If you don’t want to become a cranky old lady — and I don’t, either — try to think hard, every day, about the struggles young people are facing and what you can do to help them.

