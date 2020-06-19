Blind Date: ‘It’s hard to judge body language through a screen’

Go on a virtual blind date during coronavirus. We’ll pick up the dinner tab. Fill out an application at bostonglobe.com/cupid . Meanwhile, follow us on Twitter or Instagram @dinnerwithcupid.

On a desert island, she’d bring: A tennis racket, tennis ball, and a good book

What makes her a catch: She’s extremely passionate about science and medicine

MOHIT G.: 29 / pharmaceutical consultant

His perfect Saturday: Coffee, lunch, play tennis, watch Netflix in the evening

His interests: Traveling to all seven wonders of the world

7 P.M. ZOOM VIDEO CALL, CAMBRIDGE AND BEACON HILL

SERVING IT UP

Sarita I figured a virtual date in quarantine would be pretty low risk. We could always hang up if it wasn’t going well.

Mohit I thought it would be interesting to try something unusual during the pandemic. It’s a safe way to evaluate if you are a fit and would be open to a second, in-person date.

Sarita I FaceTimed one of my friends while I was getting ready. I’ve used Zoom a lot for work so it was weird to use it for another purpose.

Mohit I spoke with a friend beforehand who helped calm my nerves.

Sarita We both turned our videos on. He was well dressed, in a nice blue button-down.

Mohit She was attractive and looked athletic. She later confirmed that she played tennis in college.

LOVE, LOVE

Sarita We quickly discovered we had similar fields of work/study so we talked about our jobs, and Mohit’s dissertation. It was clear he was very smart, and I was excited to learn more about the research he did on optogenetics during his PhD.

Mohit We discussed work and our career arcs, since we both worked in health care consulting. She had an interesting life outside of work as well.

Sarita We both work in the life sciences, are Roger Federer fans, and are Indian. It was easy for us to find things to talk about, including the difference in court surface between the US and Australian Opens.

Mohit She played tennis and was passionate about the game. We talked about our jobs, television shows, travel, and things to do in Boston.

Sarita I had been coming from visiting my grandma and had eaten a late lunch, so I wasn’t hungry.

Mohit I ordered sushi from Genki Ya. I love this place and always wanted to try the makimono combo roll.

Sarita We definitely had a very nice conversation and a lot to talk about.

Mohit I became more comfortable as the conversation wore on, and I guess she did as well.

GAME, SET, REMATCH

Sarita It was getting late. I had a meeting the next morning that I had to prep for, so we decided to sign off.

Mohit We decided to end the conversation, since she had to prepare for the next day. I think we had reached a logical end; the conversation was dragging on during parts.

Sarita It can be difficult to tell how someone feels about you over a video chat.

Mohit It’s hard to judge body language through a screen. I am not sure if we are a fit for each other.

SECOND DATE?

Sarita We exchanged numbers; I’m not sure what will happen next.

Mohit I would give it another chance if she is available.

POST-MORTEM

Sarita / A

Mohit / B+