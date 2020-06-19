Does sending old photos to my ex send the wrong message?

Q. I’m 60 years old and recently retired after 35 years of teaching photography. Going through old boxes, I found photos of my high school sweetheart. Boom, the nostalgia washed over me. We had been together for five years during and after high school, but

I broke it off. We were still under 20 and just too young to commit.

It’s been 40 years since we’ve spoken. But I have these photos of her in glorious, colorful Kodachrome. They are a timepiece of the ’70s. Through Facebook I learned she is happily married with kids. I am, too. I do not want to contact her, but I know where her sister’s business is.

Advertisement

The photographer in me wants to send these gorgeous photos to her sister, thinking that my ex-sweetheart might appreciate getting wonderful pictures of her teen self. Only photos of her, not me. I would mail them with no note or contact info to her sister. I am not looking to complicate her life or mine. I am imagining that seeing them would make her smile. The non-photographer in me is saying that as nice and colorful as these photos are, do not send them. What do you think?

– Kodachrome

A. Congrats on your retirement, and thank you for giving me a reason to listen to Paul Simon today. Sending these photos is a lovely gesture. Not just for your ex, but for her family. I’m probably projecting a little (I love discovering new things about my late mom’s past life), but I imagine her kids might get a kick out of seeing new portraits of their mom from the 1970s. It doesn’t sound like these images would hurt anyone. Like you said, you’ll leave yourself out of them.

If you know she’s close with her sister, you can mail prints to that business. But please include a note. There’s something too mysterious about delivering the pictures without explanation. That seems like big-time drama. The sister will have to ask, “Who are these from?” Your ex will suspect it’s you. Then they’ll have to wonder about your intentions, which are not romantic at all.

Advertisement

Write a note that explains what you’re giving them. Ask the sister to pass them along and send your best (without including your contact information). The end.

– Meredith

READERS RESPOND

What do you really want out of this? Because it sounds to me as if you are attempting to avoid the appearance of re-establishing contact with your high school girlfriend while secretly wanting contact in order to relive the glory days. LETSMAKSENSE

Do it and identify yourself. I had a similar experience with my old high school boyfriend, a lovely guy who could not have provided a better “first love” experience. I found out that later in life, he returned to his art and had a gallery. I was thrilled to see how his talent developed. SEENITTOO

Try: “Dear Suzie, I just retired, I was sorting out my files and I came across these. Rather than throwing them away, I am sending them to you. I hope you are well and you have as much joy in your life as I do.” HEYITHINK

^I love this. Do this! LEFTYLUCY

Catch Meredith Goldstein’s Love Letters podcast at loveletters.show or wherever you listen.