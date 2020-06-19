Five things to do, June 22-28

Listen to the majestic sounds of the “Great Organ,” America’s first concert organ, during Methuen Memorial Music Hall’s 2020 Organ Recital Series. This week, Saint John’s Seminary music director Janet Hunt will play selections from composers including Vincent Lübeck, Vaughan Williams, and Franz Liszt. The free series runs through August 26. Live streaming on YouTube at 7:30 p.m. mmmh.org

Transform your home garden with help from Bill Noble, author of Spirit of Place: The Making of a New England Garden. Co-presented by the Tower Hill and Berkshire botanical gardens, this gardening master class will teach you how to combine trees, foliage, and flowers into a backyard triumph. 6:30 p.m. Members $10, non-members $15. Registration required for Zoom link; towerhillbg.org.

Advertisement

Thursday: Avian Apps

Smartphones have revolutionized the world of birding. Learn about the most useful apps during Electronic Resources for Birders, a virtual class from Mass Audubon’s Drumlin Farm for ages 14 and up. $25 for members, $30 for non-members. 7 p.m. Registration required; call 781-259-2255 or visit massaudubon.org.

Thursday and Saturday: Setting the Table

Learn about the quiet activism of Robert Roberts in The Butler Takes Charge, a free webinar hosted by the historic Waltham estate Gore Place. Roberts, who was a Black domestic servant at the mansion and an abolitionist in the early 1800s, wrote a how-to manual titled The House Servant’s Directory. Free ($10 donation suggested). Thursday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 3 p.m. Register at goreplace.org.

Saturday: Laugh Out Loud

Laugh Boston is bringing funny back with People in Cars Getting Comedy, a drive-in comedy series live at Apex Entertainment in Marlborough. Featuring New England comedians Brian Glowacki, Kelly MacFarland, and Steve Sweeney. Gates open at 7 p.m., show starts an hour later. $60 per car. laughboston.com

Advertisement

___________

Share your event news. Send information on Boston-area happenings at least three weeks in advance to week@globe.com.