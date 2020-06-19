Home design tips: Gauzy drapes make a rental apartment bedroom bright and airy

1 Charlie poses on the patterned wool kilim , which was created by Mogol weavers in northern Afghanistan. Ford purchased it years ago at Yayla Tribal Rugs in Cambridge.

One of the best things about the apartment that Jessica Ford and her husband rent on a Somerville side street is the light that streams through the large windows. She says, “I’m obsessed with sun and light, so we embraced it.” Ford decorated with an eye toward softness. “I mixed in creams so it wouldn’t seem sterile,” she says. Since there are so many windows and it’s a rental, Ford used inexpensive grass-cloth shades and simple cotton voile panels. Ficus and monstera plants echo the treetops below and help the couple feel connected to nature. “The walls curve so you can’t put much beside the bed anyway,” the designer says. “Waking up with a tree over you isn’t the worst thing.”

2 Ford commissioned a neighbor to make the full-length mirror. “We gave him the glass and oak boards, and he built it in his garage,” she says. “It’s not only functional, it reflects the light.”

3 The Munro Galloway painting was a gift that Ford’s former boss purchased from a client knowing she had admired it. “The neutral pink and red color palette wasn’t intentional,” Ford says. “It all just came together.”

4 The 1960s metal rocker, an estate sale find, is Charlie’s favorite spot. She says, “It’s pretty uncomfortable so it became the cat chair.” Her grandmother made the needlepoint pillow.

5 Plug-in sconces with pivoting arms and adjustable shades provide illumination after dark. “There’s not much room for nightstands and there are no overheads, so these were a good solution,” Ford says. The blackened steel details tie to the curtain rods.

6 The linen-upholstered bed, dressed in a crisp linen duvet from Parachute, doesn’t block the windows. Ford rescued the textured cotton blanket from her grandmother’s house. “I love it,” she says. “It’s old and sentimental.”

Marni Elyse Katz is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.