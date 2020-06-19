Letters to the editor of the Globe Magazine

I was blown away by the beauty of Scott Harney’s images, and the clarity of his words and how lovingly he selected them (“The Lost Poems of Scott Harney,” May 10). I like that he was not afraid to show his soul when he wrote. Now we can all enjoy his fabulous work thanks to those who collected his writings and his publisher.

I was aware of Harney’s work as a poet as he occasionally read selected segments to me. I was never sure why he did not make more of an attempt to get them published. However, now [with their publication], people will see how talented Scott was, and how his Charlestown roots and his vision of life shaped his love and friendships.

Franklin Gerechter, Los Angeles

Lessons From the Road

Thank you to Betsy Vereckey for reminding me of wonderful memories of my mom and her ability to conquer her shortcomings, especially driving and helping us “kids” pass our tests (Connections, May 10). She was very unsure of this process—and I rewarded her by getting in an accident on the way home from a successful driving exam. “Gun it,” Betsy.

David Maynard, Hollis, New Hampshire

Importance of Immigrants’ Stories

The article by Gregory T. Huang (“Love and Loss in the Age of COVID-19,” May 17) really hit home. The similarities are numerous: I too am the son of Asian immigrants; my father came to the United States in the ’50s, and did his PhD in physics; he even got married to my mom in 1959! He too taught for several years at two universities, and I’ve run into many of his former students who still remember the jokes and puns he cracked in class. They too settled in the Midwest. Sadly, my father passed away just as 2020 dawned. I look back and think of the timing as merciful—unlike Huang’s father, we were able to have a proper funeral. I want to thank Huang for telling his dad’s story. It’s very representative of so many unheralded contributions, and the far-reaching impact, made by the early Asian immigrants to the US. In this political climate especially, it’s a story worth retelling and remembering.

Raj Melkote, Woburn

Life After Lockdown

In his Perspective article (“The Lockdown Is Ending. Is the Damage Worse Than the Disease?” May 31), Tom Keane rightly points out many of the knock-on effects of COVID-19 that will have folks reeling for years. Educational backslides and lost economic opportunities are indeed devastating. But in blaming “Draconian” lockdown measures for these damages, he ignores the fact that such socioeconomic inequities have long been entrenched in our society; COVID-19 has simply shined an extra-bright spotlight on them. If staying home for a few months can wreak so much havoc on a society...then something is wrong with that society. A return to normalcy is not what we need. We need to build back better and address the systemic faults that left so many people vulnerable in the first place.

Dani Murphy, Brooklyn, New York

Keane says, “Our response to the pandemic is that we chose the lives of some people over others.” But it is really a matter of whether we choose the undisturbed educations and careers of some people over the lives of others. He writes, “The harm to children is obvious.” But the harm to old people who will die from premature reopening is even more obvious—not to mention more severe and certainly “impossible to fix.” Keane laments, “Teenagers and college students are missing activities such as dances, sports, and dating.” But what kind of society deems this worse than old people missing years of life? As for inequality, premature reopening endangers poor old people much more than rich ones.

Felicia Nimue Ackerman, Providence

A well-presented argument and I totally agree—in spite of the fact that I, personally, have totally enjoyed a life without crowds. I agree in spite of the fact that my 8-year-old grandson has been able to bond with his 2-year-old sister in a way that would have been impossible without shelter-in-place orders. I agree in spite of the fact that my younger son and his adorable bride came to shelter in place with me at our cottage near Plum Cove Beach. They have absolutely luxuriated in our 100-year-old house: fixing the gardens, painting stairs, redoing the living room, and having wonderful homemade dinners every night. I agree in every possible way: The future of a broken economy hasn’t hit yet. It won’t be pretty.

Tonia Molinski, Gloucester

There is no denying much of what Keane has written, especially with regard to the long-term impact the lockdown will have on the education of children and on the economic prospects for the less affluent among us, who will have to struggle with the ravages of unemployment and joblessness for years to come. But, did we really have a choice? Is Keane saying that we will look back and realize we made a horrible mistake in locking down our society and our economy, even though we saved lives and kept from overwhelming our health care system? Or is he simply saying that the time for the lockdown approach has come and gone, and we need to let the chips fall where they may, even in the face of a dramatic second wave of the virus this fall? If he is saying the former, I must disagree vehemently; if the latter, my objections remain, but a little less strenuous.

Michael Knosp, Melrose

Not once did Keane make any mention of the other side of this COVID-19 coin: What we need to do to open back up as safely as possible and minimize loss of life due to this virus. What we need to do is establish a countrywide, unified testing and tracing program for all. It’s not an either/or situation. It requires both.

Rob Hoover, Georgetown

I disagree with Keane’s characterization of the lockdown as harmful to children and schooling. He says online schooling was an ineffective alternative and that the result has been a missed semester. This may be true for some but by no means for all. First, it minimizes the extreme effort parents have put in to ensure our children are following their online and at home schedule, and doing assignments. Secondly, saying this was a lost semester minimizes all the incredible time and effort the teachers have put in to educating students remotely. This was a monumental task, but they stepped up and, from my experience in Hanson, did a truly amazing job.

Andrea Cipolla, Hanson

