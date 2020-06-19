Recipes: Thai grilled pork skewers with chili-lime sauce

Across Southeast Asia, the smell of grilled meat wafts from ubiquitous sidewalk hawkers who sell sizzling skewers bathed in savory-sticky glaze, while the accompanying sides are just as important. The sweet saltiness of Thai pork skewers, which we baste with coconut milk, is balanced by the bright freshness of a simple cilantro-chili sauce called jaew . Mixing fermented chili paste, oyster sauce, and rice vinegar simplifies a Taiwanese sauce for grilled ears of whole corn. And for a fresh counterpoint to those charred flavors, we toss a Thai-inspired cabbage slaw with lime-coconut dressing.

Makes 4 to 6 servings

Advertisement

In Thailand, moo ping is sold by street vendors who cook the skewers over hardwood charcoal on grills set out on crowded sidewalks. Pork shoulder is the best cut to use as it has a decent amount of fat, which is essential for flavor and juiciness. Partially freezing the meat firms it so it’s easier to slice. Aim for ⅛-inch-thick slices to minimize the chewiness. And if the pork doesn’t wind up in neat strips, don’t worry—the pieces can be folded or pieced together as they’re threaded to make neat-looking skewers.

The pieces of meat should be scrunched together somewhat tightly on the skewers. This helps guard against overcooking.

Though moo ping is tasty on its own, a dipping sauce is customary and adds a whole other flavor dimension. We like ours with chili-lime jaew (recipe below).

2 pounds boneless pork shoulder, trimmed of surface fat

6 medium garlic cloves, minced

2 tablespoons finely minced fresh cilantro stems

⅓ cup firmly packed light or dark brown sugar

3 tablespoons fish sauce

1 tablespoon soy sauce

2 tablespoons peanut oil

Ground white pepper

⅓ cup coconut milk

Chili-lime sauce (jaew), to serve

Place the pork on a large plate and freeze until the meat is firm and partially frozen, 1 to 1½ hours. Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, stir together the garlic, cilantro, sugar, fish sauce, soy sauce, oil, and ½ teaspoon white pepper.

Advertisement

Using a sharp chef’s knife, slice the partially frozen pork into pieces about ⅛-inch thick. The slices will be irregularly shaped; cut them into strips 1- to 1¼-inches wide (it’s fine if the strips are not uniform). Add the pork to the marinade and mix with your hands until evenly coated. Cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours or up to 12 hours.

Thread the pork onto 10- to 12-inch metal skewers, evenly dividing the meat among 10 skewers and scrunching it together; make sure to pack it quite tightly. If some pieces are too wide, too wispy, or awkwardly shaped, fold the meat or tuck in the edges as you skewer. Place on a rimmed baking sheet or in a large baking dish, then cover and refrigerate while you prepare the grill.

Prepare a charcoal or gas grill. For a charcoal grill, ignite a full chimney of coals, let burn until lightly ashed over, then distribute the coals evenly over one side of the grill bed. Open the bottom vents. Heat the grill, covered, for 5 to 10 minutes, then clean and oil the grate. For a gas grill, turn all burners to high and heat, covered, for 15 minutes, then clean and oil the grate.

Place the skewers on the hot side of the grill (if using charcoal) and cook until lightly charred, about 3 minutes. Using tongs, flip the skewers, then brush with some of the coconut milk. Cook until the second sides are lightly charred, about another 3 minutes. Flip the skewers again and continue to cook, occasionally brushing with coconut milk and turning every couple of minutes, until deeply charred on both sides, about another 5 to 6 minutes. Transfer to a platter and serve with the sauce.

Advertisement

Chili-Lime Sauce (Jaew)

Makes about ¾ cup

This sauce strikes a balance of salty and tangy with a touch of sweet and heat. The toasted rice adds a unique flavor and helps the sauce cling. It’s potent stuff, so spoon it on sparingly.

1½ tablespoons jasmine rice

¼ cup fish sauce

3 tablespoons lime juice

1 medium shallot, minced

2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh cilantro

1 tablespoon packed light or dark brown sugar

2 teaspoons red pepper flakes

In a small skillet over medium heat, toast the rice, occasionally shaking the pan, until golden brown, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a spice grinder and let cool completely, then pulse to a coarse powder, 8 to 10 pulses. Transfer to a small bowl.

To the rice powder, stir in the remaining ingredients and 1 tablespoon water. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour before using; bring to room temperature before serving. (Leftovers can be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 3 days; the sauce will thicken slightly.)

Advertisement

Taiwanese-style grilled corn. Connie Miller of CB Creatives

Taiwanese-Style Grilled Corn

Makes 4 servings

Taiwanese street vendors season spit-roasted ears of corn with a basting sauce made with shacha, a paste containing garlic, shallots, and dried shrimp. To more easily re-create the flavors at home, we use a mixture of oyster sauce, rice vinegar, and gochujang, a Korean fermented chili paste. You’ll have enough sauce for about 12 ears, so you can cook as many as will fit comfortably on your grill. Leftover sauce can be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 5 days; it’s great on grilled chicken, pork, beef, or even grilled eggplant.

Keep the corn in the husks for grilling. The husks take on some char and allow the corn to steam so the kernels remain moist and tender.

½ cup oyster sauce

6 tablespoons unseasoned rice vinegar

¼ cup gochujang

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

2 teaspoons toasted sesame oil

4 tablespoons finely chopped fresh cilantro, divided

6 ears corn, husks on

1 tablespoon sesame seeds, toasted

In a medium bowl, whisk the oyster sauce, vinegar, gochujang, Worcestershire, sesame oil, and 2 tablespoons of cilantro. Remove only the outermost layer of husk, leaving the inner layers intact. If needed, trim off the silk that extends past the tips. Set the sauce and corn aside.

Prepare a charcoal or gas grill. For a charcoal grill, ignite a full chimney of coals, let burn until lightly ashed over, then distribute the coals evenly over one side of the grill bed. Open the bottom grill vents. Heat the grill, covered, for 5 to 10 minutes, then clean and oil the grate. For a gas grill, turn all burners to high and heat, covered, for 15 minutes, then clean and oil the grate.

Advertisement

Place the corn on the hot side of the grill. Cover and cook until charred on all sides, about 15 minutes, turning every 5 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack. When cool enough to handle, remove and discard the husks and silk.

Return the corn to the hot side of the grill and lightly brush all over with the sauce. Grill, uncovered, until lightly charred on all sides, 5 to 7 minutes, occasionally turning and brushing with more sauce. Transfer to a platter, then sprinkle all over with sesame seeds and remaining 2 tablespoons cilantro.

Thai-style coleslaw with mint and cilantro. Connie Miller/Connie Miller of CB Creatives

Thai-Style Coleslaw With Mint and Cilantro

Makes 6 servings

Coconut milk offers the right balance of richness and fresh flavor for this napa cabbage-based coleslaw; mayonnaise and oily vinaigrettes are too heavy. Avoid light coconut milk or sweetened cream of coconut for this recipe; the former is too thin, and the latter is too sweet. For a richer version of this slaw, use thick coconut cream in place of coconut milk, reducing the volume to 4 tablespoons. Be sure to vigorously shake the can before opening to ensure that the fat and liquid are fully emulsified.

Fish sauce adds seasoning and pungency, but potency varies widely by brand (we like Red Boat, which is milder than other brands), so start slow and add to taste.

3 tablespoons lime juice (1 to 2 limes)

4 teaspoons white sugar

1 tablespoon fish sauce

1 medium serrano chili, seeded and minced

5 tablespoons coconut milk

1 pound napa cabbage (1 small head), thinly sliced crosswise (about 8 cups)

6 radishes, trimmed, halved, and thinly sliced

4 ounces sugar snap peas, strings removed, thinly sliced on bias

½ cup coarsely chopped fresh cilantro

½ cup coarsely chopped fresh mint

½ cup roasted, salted cashews, coarsely chopped

In a liquid measuring cup, mix together the lime juice, sugar, fish sauce, and chili. Let sit for 10 minutes. Whisk in the coconut milk until combined, then adjust seasoning with additional fish sauce if desired. In a large bowl, combine the cabbage, radishes, peas, cilantro, and mint. Add the dressing and toss until evenly coated. Stir in the cashews and serve.

Christopher Kimball is the founder of Milk Street, home to a magazine, school, and radio and television shows. Globe readers get 12 weeks of complete digital access, plus two issues of Milk Street print magazine, for just $1. Go to 177milkstreet.com/globe. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.