For sale: Homes with checkerboard kitchen floors

SQUARE FEET 990

LOT SIZE 0.1 acre

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 1 full

LAST SOLD FOR unknown

PROS Built in 1923, this gray cedar-shingled cottage is just two blocks from the ocean and offers outdoor space for soaking up the salt air. A turquoise door opens to an inviting wraparound porch, with a screened area. A Craftsman-style half wall with shelves divides the living and dining rooms, which feature hardwood floors. The kitchen is cheerfully retro with checkered floors, turquoise cabinets, and stainless appliances, including washer and dryer. Upstairs, the bedrooms have painted wood floors. The back door leads to a fenced yard with a patio, a new shed, and a whole-house generator. CONS No basement; two bedrooms are small.

Alice LeBlanc, Molisse Realty Group, 781-799-8876, molisserealty.net

$685,000

40 FLORENCE AVENUE / NORWOOD

40 Florence Avenue, Norwood. Handout

SQUARE FEET 2,122

LOT SIZE 0.18 acre

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 1 full, 1 half

LAST SOLD FOR $590,000 in 2017

PROS This 1920 Colonial sits on a charming tree-lined street near the town center. The entry hall includes a sweet built-in bench. A large living room features a corner fireplace, and pocket doors that open to reveal the dining room with built-in hutch. The kitchen has stone counters, checkered floors, island seating, and stainless appliances. There’s a new powder room nearby, and a mudroom exits to the deck, backyard, and detached two-car garage. Rounding out the first floor is a den. Upstairs, the big bedrooms share a bath, and an office nook off the landing offers access to a walk-up attic. CONS Laundry is in the basement; no true master bedroom.

Jennifer Conley, Coldwell Banker, 508-265-3824, Jen.Conley@nemoves.com

Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.