Kansas City mayor wants to stop penalizing marijuana possession

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The mayor of Kansas City, Missouri, is backing an ordinance that would strike possession of marijuana from the municipal code, a move that would eliminate even fines for those who possess marijuana.

Mayor Quinton Lucas said in a news release Thursday that he would introduce the ordinance with all four Black members of the City Council. Lucas said eliminating laws that disproportionately affect Black people can help “improve police-community relations,” the Kansas City Star reported.

Missourians voted in 2018 to legalize medical marijuana, but recreational use of the drug remains illegal. In Kansas City, voters in 2017 decided to reduce the penalties for possession to a $25 fine.