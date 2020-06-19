3 important political stories you may have missed during a wild week in Washington, D.C.

Advertisement

But this has also been an unusually active week for politics outside of the nation’s capital. Here are some of the bigger developments you may have missed.

There is something going on in Iowa

Republican leaders this week might be alarmed by poll numbers showing that the predicted-to-be-red state in 2020 is now a tossup, and Democrats have all the momentum. If this pattern continues, it could rewrite not just the Electoral College map, but put Republicans at further risk of losing the Senate.

For at least a decade, Iowa was considered a swing state. But no state in 2016 swung as hard to the right as Iowa. Barack Obama won there in both 2008 and 2012, but after a Trump win by almost 10 points, coupled with a near-wipeout in most other major contests, Democrats were baffled by how a blueish state became such a deeply red state so quickly.

Now things have seemed to change. Last week, the president’s campaign polling showed some bad signs for Trump to the point they began advertising in the state, something they had not planned to do. Their fears were confirmed in public over the weekend when the Iowa Poll, the most respected poll in the state, found that Biden was ahead of Trump there, 44 percent to 43 percent. On top of that, incumbent Republican Senator Joni Ernst was losing in a poll for the first time, to Democratic nominee Theresa Greenfield, though that was within the 3.5 percentage point margin of error. Democrats only need three seats to flip the Senate if Biden wins the presidency and until now, Democrats really never considered that the path to a majority might go through Iowa.

And in the presidential race, while Iowa’s 6 electoral votes don’t necessarily change the math that much, it is a sign that if the number of states in play is expanding, it is with Republicans on the defensive. To that end, Iowa this week could be the canary in the coal mine if the election goes to Biden.

In Kentucky, the D.C. Democratic pick to take on McConnell could lose primary

In Amy McGrath, the Washington Democratic establishment felt like they had the perfect candidate. They may have never expected her to actually defeat McConnell, the Senate majority leader, but they would at least make him pay more attention at home than in other critical states.

McGrath is a former Marine helicopter pilot who, with Washington’s help, has raised tens of millions for her campaign, even outraising McConnell over a certain period. McGrath has something of a small primary challenge from the left from a state Representative named Charles Booker. Or at least it seemed small until recently.

Protests in recent weeks have focused on the police killing of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman shot eight times by police officers who burst into her Louisville home on March 13 using a no-knock warrant in a narcotics investigation. No drugs were found at her home.

Despite the fact that the shooting took place in Kentucky, McGrath didn’t even show up to protests with activists. In fact, when she did run an ad on the issue, she mentioned George Floyd, but not Taylor.

But Booker, who is Black, took up with the demonstrators. He has argued for big change at a moment when the state’s liberals feel McGrath doesn’t go far enough.

And he’s gotten a slew of high-profile endorsements from liberal rock stars like Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders.

But also backing him is Alison Lundergan Grimes, the last Democrat to take on McConnell, who comes from a moderate, establishment Kentucky political family. Booker also has the backing for another establishment type: Greg Stumbo, a former state House speaker and former attorney general.

Heading into Tuesday’s primary the momentum is all with Booker, but McGrath still has the money and she is spending it heavily on advertising this weekend, hoping she will win a primary that was all but assured to be hers months ago.

Wisconsin will make it a little easier for residents to vote in the all-important swing state

Wisconsin is viewed by some as the most pivotal swing state in 2020, so every little bit of news out of the state matters. Following a primary election in April that was largely viewed as a public health and logistical disaster, a panel in the state this week voted to mail out absentee voting applications to all 2.7 million registered voters ahead of the November election. This would essentially allow these residents to vote by mail if they chose.

Republicans in the state and nationally have long resisted voting by mail. In an interview with Politico on Thursday, Trump said the process is the greatest threat to his reelection. And while sending out absentee ballot applications is far from a simple voting-by-mail plan, it is a big development that didn’t get as much coverage as it should with so much going on in Washington.

