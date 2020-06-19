Boston man posed as wealthy Greek scion, defrauded investors, complaint claims

BOSTON (AP) — A Boston man posed as a member of a wealthy Greek shipping family and defrauded investors out of more than $300,000, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said in a complaint filed in Boston federal court Thursday.

The agency said Vassilios Trikantzopoulos has claimed to be the money manager overseeing more than $100 million of his family's assets since at least 2015.

Trikantzopoulos promised investors hefty profits if they contributed to his international real estate ventures or he'd return their money in full, the SEC said.