Celebrations, rallies mark Juneteenth around Boston

A huge sculpture of a black and white head was emblazoned with the words “Mask Up!” on one side and “Speak out!” on the other.

At a Black Lives Matter rally to mark Juneteenth in Town Fair Park in Dorchester, attendees gathered around a giant art installation created by Darren Wells, his granddaughter Ariana Peralta, and other local artists.

Juneteenth celebrations kicked off Friday afternoon in Boston, with participants issuing passionate calls for racial justice amid a deadly pandemic that has disproportionately hurt communities of color and nationwide protests against recent police killings of Black people in Minneapolis, Atlanta, and Louisville.

Advertisement

“We have to protect our health even though we’re coming out to fight for things like this,” said Peralta, who is 20 and a student at Northeastern. But, she added, “we don’t want a mask to be a muzzle.”

Wells handed out orange fliers to attendees about their experience of the sculpture.

“I think the revolution is here to stay,” one attendee wrote.

“This is something everything wants to be a part of,” said Joel Richards, one of the organizers of the event, which included about 20 community groups. He said the gathering would be a rally, not a march, so that participants would be able to spend time in community.

Hundreds of people stood socially distanced and sat in the shade of the park. DotHouse Health distributed masks and hand sanitizer, and the Dorchester Art Project ran an art-making table, where attendees spray painted Black Lives Matter signs.

“Making a protest sign is art,” said Emma Leavitt, the director of the community-focused gallery.

At one point during the rally, a small group of counter protesters — holding signs that said “Supporting the Police is Gracious not Racist” — was drowned out by hundreds of people chanting “Black Lives Matter” as drums and a tambourine played.

Advertisement

The spirit of the rally was largely lively and upbeat, with some attendees singing as the police escorted a pro-police counter protester off the street.

“He was being racist and this is a Black Lives Matter protest,” said Claudia Tavares, 36, of Brockton. She stood on a rock to chant at the agitators, holding a sign that said “Breaking every chain since 1865.”

Meanwhile in Franklin Park, the mood was festive as the Boston Latin Academy Black Student Union and Alumni network gathered for the first time to celebrate Juneteenth.

Kaylah Tshitenge, a Boston Latin Academy rising junior, said she grew up celebrating Juneteenth with her family. “It’s our Independence Day,” Tshitenge said.

Hours earlier, Governor Charlie Baker told reporters during a State House briefing that his office had issued a proclamation declaring Friday to be Juneteenth in Massachusetts. Juneteenth, held annually on June 19, is the annual observance to recognize the end of slavery in the United States. Long celebrated by Black Americans, the holiday has drawn broader attention this year as the country reckons with deep issues of racial and social injustice.

Baker said the “holiday is also a chance for us to recognize the painful history of slavery and racial injustice in this country, and to acknowledge the lasting, systemic impact that continues to this day.”

The holiday, Baker said, provides “a chance for us to recommit ourselves to building a more equal and just society. This year as we engage in a national conversation around racial injustice, recognizing this holiday is more important than ever.”

Advertisement

Baker’s words were echoed Friday by Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh, who raised a Juneteenth flag at City Hall.

“Today, we raised the #Juneteenth flag at City Hall,” Walsh tweeted. “As we continue to work to increase racial equity in our city, this flag serves as a reminder of the sacrifices those in our Black community have made in their fight for freedom and equality.”

Walsh, who last week declared racism a public health crisis in Boston, also discussed the holiday in a video address Friday.

“It’s a day when we commemorate the end of slavery in the United States,” Walsh said. “One hundred and fifty-five years ago, our nation took a step forward out of darkness and towards greater equality and deeper humanity. Black Americans led the way, resisting slavery, demanding freedom, and calling our nation to justice. ... That legacy continues today, and the fight for freedom and equality continues today.”

In 2020, Walsh said, “we must acknowledge the role that we all have to play in breaking the chains of systemic racism once and for all.”





Dasia Moore can be reached at dasia.moore@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @daijmoore Zoe Greenberg can be reached at zoe.greenberg@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @zoegberg. Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald. Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox. Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.