Ed Markey wins Cory Booker’s endorsement in race against Kennedy

“He’s one of the most respected voices for progressive change in all of Washington. He has earned his keeps,” Booker, a Democrat from New Jersey, said in an endorsement video provided to the Globe by the Markey campaign.

Senator Edward J. Markey snagged the endorsement Friday of one of his Black Senate colleagues, former presidential candidate Cory Booker, whose fight for criminal justice reform has been central to his political career. The endorsement is a boost to Markey’s racial justice bona fides at a time when both he and challenger Representative Joseph P. Kennedy III are fighting to convince the state’s progressive voters that they are the candidate best suited to address issues of systemic racism that are now at the top of the Democratic agenda.

Ed Markey and Cory Booker have been colleagues in the US Senate since 2013.

“He has advanced causes on all the fronts of racial justice, from criminal justice, to environmental justice, to economic justice, and more. And when it comes to Massachusetts, don’t mess with Ed Markey, because his state is always his top priority,” Booker continues in the video.

In a video, Senator Cory Booker endorsed Ed Markey's re-election campaign. Screenshot

The endorsement from a prominent Black politician comes at a crucial time in the Massachusetts Democratic primary race. Both Markey and Kennedy in recent weeks have shifted their campaigns to emphasize their records on racial justice, and to attack the other man as falling short in this area.

Both have won endorsements of prominent Black and brown leaders. Others supporting Markey include Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, along with state leaders such as state Representatives Nika Elugardo and Liz Miranda, both Democrats from Boston.

Kennedy previously secured the endorsement of civil rights icon John Lewis, a Georgia Democrat who serves in the US House with Kennedy. Lewis has been called the “conscience of the Congress” for his role in the struggles of the civil rights era, which included in 1965 leading hundreds of protestors across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, a pivotal event now known as Bloody Sunday. He also played an active role in the 1968 presidential campaign of Kennedy’s grandfather, Bobby.

On Friday, Kennedy’s campaign announced the endorsement of Framingham Mayor Yvonne Spicer, the first Black woman elected mayor by popular vote in Massachusetts. In a video, Spicer said she deliberately chose to announce her pick on Juneteenth as a signal of how Kennedy is the kind of white activist Black Americans need on their side, adding that “the fight for racial equity is in his blood and bones.”

“At a moment when it has never been more clear that Black Americans need more than just allies –– we need activists, we need white folks who will show up in the trenches to fight with us and for us. Who won’t shy away from the hard work and hard conversations that lie ahead. That’s why I’m with Joe,” she said.

The primary is Sept. 1.

Victoria McGrane can be reached at victoria.mcgrane@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @vgmac.