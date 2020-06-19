Governor Raimondo revealing plan Friday for R.I.’s Phase 3 re-opening, allowing larger gatherings

“Phase 1 was very limited, and in phase 2 we have reopened almost every part of our economy... and the data still looks good. Phase 3 is going to be a more significant reopening,” Raimondo said. “The only way that’s going to work is if we follow the rules.”

PROVIDENCE -- As the number of new cases and deaths from COVID-19 continue to fall, Governor Gina M. Raimondo revealed plans on Friday for Phase 3 of re-opening the economy.

Indoor social gatherings -- parties, weddings, networking events -- will be allowed for 50 to 75 people. Outdoor gatherings can be no more than 75 to 150 people.

All indoor settings that are currently operating at square footage capacity, such as retail stores, may increase up to one person per 100 square feet. All indoor settings operating at percentage capacity, such as restaurants, can increase to two-thirds. That’s allowed, providing all indoor venues continue to follow rules on social distance, mask-wearing.

All indoor venues can reopen, including movie theaters, performance venues, bowling alleys and other entertainment venues, as long as they can provide a six-foot social distance. Any large venue that wants to hold more than 250 people must submit a specific plan to Commerce and the Department of Health.

While there is no cap on the number of people who can be in an outdoor setting at one time, but Raimondo said she does not recommend more than 250 people. Municipalities and other venues planning festivals or fireworks events that will draw more than 250 people are asked to provide a plan to Commerce.

Child care groups will be able to increase from 10 to 20.

Summer camps are reopening on June 29, and so far, there are approved plans for 9,000 spots for youths, Raimondo said.

Raimondo said she hopes to begin Phase 4 in August, which would allow gatherings of 100 inside and 150 outside.

There are 68 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 16,337 positive cases since March 1, according to data published Friday by the state Department of Health. Another nine Rhode Islanders have died from the virus, bringing the death toll to 894.

There are 123 people hospitalized for COVID-19 related illnesses, with 23 in intensive-care units and 12 on ventilators.

Rhode Island is now nearly three weeks into Phase 2, and across the board, the number of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have been decreasing. On June 1, the start of Phase 2, Rhode Island had 100 new cases and 187 people hospitalized.

Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com