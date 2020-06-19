Here’s what we know about the fatal Braintree shooting

According to Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey’s office and Braintree police, here’s what we know about the case:

Melchionda, 59, worked as a school nurse in town schools for many years and was more recently at the Weston Public Schools in a similar capacity. The man being charged with her murder is a former neighbor, Robert C. Bonang III.

The fatal shooting of Laurie Melchionda in the front doorway of her Braintree home this week shocked the community south of Boston.

- Bonang, 61, allegedly carried the crime out using an elaborate ruse where he disguised himself as a UPS driver and hid the murder weapon inside a cardboard box.

- Bonang arrived on Howie Road, where he formerly lived with his father and sister, around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday. A teenage girl who was walking with two young children she was baby-sitting told authorities saw him and said she became unsettled. “She thought the male was dressed as a ‘fake UPS driver’ due to the fact that he was wearing a long brown coat, brown pants, and was carrying what Juvenile described to be a ‘weird’ UPS box,” authorities said. He was also wearing a gray wig and surgical mask, police said.

- According to authorities, the teen told them that she saw the “fake UPS driver” walk up to the front door of Melchionda’s house and began frantically ringing the doorbell. He had the box in his hands at that time. “She heard screaming [and] then looked back in the direction of the male dressed as a UPS Driver and observed the male, ‘shooting from the box.‘ ”

- Police later found the fake UPS box on the ground near the front door and discovered it had been elaborately set up. “The ‘UPS’ box was modified so that on the front of the box, there was a cutout, which exposed the muzzle,” police wrote. “In the opposite corner of the box, the flap was cut to allow manipulation of the trigger. On the left side of the box, there were two ‘squares’ of cardboard, which were taped on the side, to allow a right handed shooter to grab the box with his ‘off hand.’”

- Bonang lived across the street with his father and his sister for many years until the father died in 2014 at the age of 90, according to state records. During those years Braintree police twice — in 2009 and 2014 — responded to that home, each time called because Bonang was demonstrating severe psychiatric issues. He wrongly claimed his neighbors were following him, police wrote.

- Bonang is being held without bail after not guilty pleas to murder and illegal firearms charges were entered on his behalf in Quincy District Court. He told the court he plans to hire his own attorney and does not need a court-appointed attorney to represent him.

- Authorities have not identified a motive in the killing of Melchionda.

- Melchionda was hired in 2018 as the director of health services for Weston Public Schools and was the school nurse at Field Elementary School. She worked as a nurse with the Braintree Public Schools from 1997 until June 2018 and had served on the Braintree health board since 2016.

“She was a wonderful mother, wife, daughter, sister, aunt and friend to all who knew her, myself included,” Braintree Mayor George Kokoros wrote in a statement. “Laurie dedicated her life to helping others and her kindness and love will be sorely missed.”

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.