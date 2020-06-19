It’s Juneteenth. Here’s the R.I. history lesson we’ve all been waiting for

Happy Friday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and I think that if the General Assembly was going to spend $166,000 on plexiglass partitions, they should have at least had them tinted. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 16,269 confirmed coronavirus cases on Thursday, after adding 50 new cases. The state announced nine more deaths, bringing the total to 885. There were 126 people in the hospital, 23 in intensive care, and 13 were on ventilators.

Juneteenth scoop: Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza will announce today that he is signing an executive order to remove the word “plantations” from all city documents and ceremonies that refer to Rhode Island. Separately, the state Senate has passed a resolution to ask voters if the state should remove the word from its official name.

Did you know that Burrillville was named after a future US Senator who spoke out against slavery? Or that Pidge Tavern in Pawtucket was considered a safe haven for runaway slaves? Or that the Touro Synagogue in Newport was a stop on the Underground Railroad?

As we stop to commemorate Juneteenth, it’s worth taking some time to reflect on Rhode Island’s role in the slave trade, but also to remember the Black men and women who survived it, and the many people who courageously opposed it.

Stages of Freedom, a nonprofit founded by former state representative Ray Rickman, has launched a website guide to African-American sites in Rhode Island. The exhaustive research by Robb Dimmick took three years, but the website’s 500 entries detail how there are a “surprising number of buildings, sites, and markers that hold significant facts of Black life in Rhode Island,” according to Rickman.

You should spend your day reading this guide and making plans to visit some of these locations, but here are just a few interesting findings.

Woonsocket

”Edward Harris, Woonsocket’s most prominent citizen in the mid-19th century, ran as an anti-slavery candidate for governor, and later became an avid supporter of Abraham Lincoln. Harris ran for Rhode Island governor in 1849, ’50, ’51 and ’53 as an anti-slavery candidate, and went as far as providing funds to support John Brown’s family just prior to Brown’s execution.”

East Providence

In Newman Cemetery, Thomas Eli Hawkins’ gravestone reads, “Born a slave in Kentucky. Died a Freedman in this town, July 27, 1863, in the 28th year of his age.”

Providence

At the Old State House on Benefit Street during the American Revolution, “there were intense debates between factions represented by Brown brothers John and Moses over the issue of slavery and a proposal by some slaveholders to free their slaves in order to let them serve as soldiers. Moses, being a Quaker, was as opposed to slavery, as John was in favor of it.”

Richmond

The Rev. Daniel Davis, who died in 1904, is buried in the Richmond Historical Cemetery #89. “When Frederick Douglass fled the bondage of his Maryland master, Davis became his replacement and Edward Corey, a noted ‘negro breaker,’ took out his ire that Douglass got away on Davis through brutal physical torture. When Davis escaped, he eventually met Douglass for the first time in Connecticut and shared this story.”

Westerly

Charles Perry’s house is at 4 Margin Street. “Perry, one of the wealthiest men in Rhode Island, was an anti-slavery activist. He once entertained Frederick Douglass here and escorted him to an abolitionist meeting and shielded him from missiles of raw eggs and buckets of water. Perry sheltered runaways on the Underground Railroad in stone huts with sod rooves hidden in a wooded section of Charlestown between King Tom’s Farm and Shumuncanoc. Following the 1857 Dred Scott decision, a number of terrorized free Rhode Island Blacks, who had long resided in the state, took to living in these huts.”

⚓ House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello is now co-sponsoring legislation to overhaul the Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights, but defenders of the law say the changes could hurt good cops who clash with management.

⚓ Ed Fitzpatrick reports that momentum is growing to change the name of Esek Hopkins Middle School because Hopkins captained a slave ship. Before you even ask: No, they’re not going to rename it after Buddy.

⚓ Amanda Milkovits reports that state Senator Maryellen Goodwin and Representative Scott Slater are sponsoring legislation to set standards for resident care, raise wages for nursing home workers, and invest in training for caregivers.

⚓ Chinyere Agbai, a sociology PhD student at Brown University, explains that people need to see and actively seek to dismantle racism in their own spheres of influence.

⚓ Black voices: The Globe has launched a powerful series of opinion pieces to amplify the perspectives and the voices of Black community members.

⚓ Coronavirus: What’s the best way to thank medical researchers and health care workers? Nobel Prize winner Dr. WIlliam G. Kaelin Jr. says wear a mask.

⚓ SCOTUS: My colleague Jazmine Ulloa looks at what the US Supreme Court’s DACA ruling on Thursday means now.

⚓ Food: Say it ain’t so. The end of make-your-own-waffle stations is here.

⚓ Sports: Dr. Anthony Fauci isn’t pulling punches about whether football will be played this fall, but the Globe’s Ben Volin reports that other experts think the NFL is doing everything it can to be prepared for the coronavirus.

