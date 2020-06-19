Maine reports 35 new coronavirus cases, no deaths

All restaurants across the state were allowed to serve customers indoors beginning Wednesday under the governor’s expedited reopening plan . Outdoor bars, gyms, nail salons, and other businesses in the three hardest-hit counties — Androscoggin, Cumberland, and York — were also allowed to reopen Wednesday.

Twenty-three of the new cases were reported in Cumberland County, officials said. The county has reported the most coronavirus cases with 1,516, followed by York and Androscoggin counties with 457 cases and 445 cases, respectively.

The Maine Center for Disease Control reported 35 new coronavirus cases and no additional deaths Friday afternoon, as the statewide case count rose to 2,913 and the death toll stood at 102.

If a spike in cases or hospitalizations caused by the reopenings occurs in coming weeks, state officials said they may consider rolling back the plan. Health guidelines and protocols were enacted for all businesses that reopened.

“If we continue to protect ourselves and one another by taking these steps, we can reopen our economy in a safe way and limit the spread of this dangerous virus,” Governor Janet Mills said in a statement.

Cumberland County has reported the most virus-related deaths of all the counties, with 58, officials said. Waldo County trails with 14 deaths, followed by York with 11 deaths, Kennebec with nine, Androscoggin with four, and Penobscot with two. Knox, Aroostook, Franklin, and Hancock have each reported one death.

As of Friday, 77,920 coroanvirus tests have been administered throughout the state, officials said.

Five more people were hospitalized since Thursday afternoon, officials said. A total of 328 people have been hospitalized at some point during their illness. Currently, 26 people are hospitalized, with 11 in critical care and five on ventilators.

Another 23 people have recovered from the virus, officials said. The number of people who have recovered after contracting the illness reached 2,323.

There are 137 ICU beds and 256 ventilators available for use across the state, officials said.

