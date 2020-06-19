Man stabbed in Andrew Square, sustains life-threatening injuries

A man sustained life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed in Andrew Square Thursday night, said Officer Kim Tavares, a Boston police spokeswoman.
The man, whose identity has not been released, was stabbed near 510 Southampton St. shortly after 8 p.m., Tavares said.
He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injures, Tavares said. No arrests have been made.
The incident remains under investigation.
No further information was immediately available.
