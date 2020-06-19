Meeting between Bill Barr, William Gross caught Marty Walsh off guard

“I just found that out during the press conference,” Walsh said. He told the Globe he didn’t know then what the meeting was about.

Walsh was wrapping up a City Hall news conference Thursday at about the same time a Department of Justice spokeswoman tweeted a picture of Boston Police Commissioner William G. Gross and US Attorney General William Barr standing shoulder-to-shoulder. In an interview later Thursday afternoon, Walsh said he’d learned about the meeting when a reporter asked about it.

A meeting between Boston’s police commissioner and the US Attorney General that launched a firestorm of criticism appears to have caught Mayor Martin J. Walsh and other top city officials off guard.

“I didn’t get a chance to look into that,” Walsh said. “Let me find out.”

A day later, the impetus for the meeting remains unclear. But the blowback was both swift and ferocious.

Councilor Julia Mejia said the meeting “took everyone by surprise,” and thought that it represented a lack of coordination and communication by both federal and local authorities. She found Barr’s presence in Boston alarming, and thought the meeting between Gross and Barr should not have happened the way that it did.

Since local lawmakers did not know about the meeting, “we missed an opportunity to really ask him some hard questions about the people who have been disregarded for so long by the Trump administration,” she said.

Federal law enforcement officials in Boston said Barr’s visit was planned on short notice, and that he took the unusual step of visiting Gross without the local US Attorney present.

Barr has been widely criticized in recent weeks for his order to remove peaceful protesters outside the White House for a presidential photo op and the Justice Department’s decision to seek the dismissal of criminal charges against former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn.

In a Thursday evening speech, Gross defended the meeting as an opportunity to share the perspective of a Black man who is also a police chief at a pivotal moment in the long history of race relations in the United States.

Gross said Barr reached out to him, and that he would not hide or back down from a conversation with anyone, saying officials should be forcing such conversations.

“I’m not about politics or political aspirations,” he said. “I spoke for the people of Boston today, to a top official in D.C. that I think needed to hear the message, from a Black man, from a proud police commissioner.”

The commissioner received support from within the law enforcement community. Chelsea Police Chief Brian Kyes, head of the Massachusetts Major City Chiefs of Police Association, said Gross was put in position to express his concerns to the attorney general, and that he was right to take that opportunity.

“Regardless of who the attorney general is, male, female, whatever party they’re affiliated with, they’re the chief law enforcement officer of the country,” Kyes said. “Politics aside, this is about what we can do to move the country forward, and if Boston, New York, these other places have the best practices that exist, and if the federal government can learn from that, the criticism is unfair.”

But Councilor Michelle Wu said Friday the city should not be legitimizing Trump’s administration, which she said has implemented measures “that harm our residents, especially immigrant families and residents of color.”

”We need to focus on standing with Bostonians who have been targeted by the Trump administration, especially undocumented and mixed-status families,” said Wu.

Wu said Boston authorities should not be giving “corrupt officials like Barr a platform or photo op at a moment when we need to focus on building trust with communities.

Wu said she had a “productive” conversation with Gross about his meeting with Barr, and that Gross conveyed that he discussed with the AG the reforms undertaken by Boston police, and also emphasized that George Floyd’s slaying in Minnesota was not acceptable.

She noted that the meeting took place the same day the Supreme Court found Trump administration officials unlawfully ended a federal initiative known as DACA, which provides temporary legal status for immigrants brought to the country illegally as children. The decision will protect, for now, more than 640,000 students and workers from deportation.

”On the same day that issue was being highlighted, to see a leader in our city standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the person who is responsible for tearing kids away from their parents at the border is a step in the wrong direction for establishing trust in Boston,” Wu said.

