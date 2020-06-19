Minnesota man dies on N.H. hiking trail

The man suffered a medical emergency while hiking alone on the Garfield Trail in Franconia, N.H., officials said. He was about 3.2 miles up the trail when passing hikers found him and called 911 at 9:45 a.m.

The 57-year-old man, whose identity is being withheld pending notification of his family, was in the state to visit family, officials said.

Despite rescue efforts by good Samaritan hikers, a Minnesota man died while hiking alone on a New Hampshire trail Thursday morning, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said in a statement.

No one saw what happened to the man before he was found, authorities said.

Advertisement

The hikers were told to perform CPR on him while first responders drove to the scene on ATVs. Conservation officers and volunteers from the Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue Team arrived at 11:30 a.m., after having to park the vehicles about a mile away from the scene, officials said.

First responders determined that the man was dead once they arrived.

The hikers helped authorities carry the man to the ATVs.

After leaving the trail, officials said the man was taken to Concord, N.H., for an autopsy that will be done Friday by the state’s medical examiner.

Officials identified the man from information he was carrying in his pack. They located his vehicle in the trail’s parking lot and found extensive emergency contact list on his dashboard, authorities said.

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.