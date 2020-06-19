MIT researchers help discover first pattern of fast radio bursts in outer space

First observed in 2007, FRBs usually flash once before disappearing. MIT graduate student Calvin Leung, who worked on the project, said scientists have come up with ways for how FRBs could potentially be used in their research.

The research was published in the journal Nature Wednesday, and describes the first time scientists have seen a pattern of intense, short flares known as fast radio bursts, or FRBs, according to a statement from MIT. The bursts tend to last only a few milliseconds, but researchers said they can outshine entire galaxies.

MIT researchers and other astronomers have detected a new signal that is more than 500 million light years away from Earth, and it could help explain a mysterious occurrence in outer space that has baffled scientists for years.

“For example, the light from the bursts can get twisted by cosmic magnetic fields, allowing us to use them as cosmic magnetometers,” Leung said. “In addition, the light gets slowed down as it passes through interstellar matter, which lets us use FRBs as cosmic weight scales.”

Scientists have occasionally seen multiple FRBs flash from the same source, but have been unable to find a pattern in the flashes.

That changed over a 500-day observation period at an observatory in British Columbia.

Members of the CHIME/FRB collaboration, a group of more than 50 scientists led by several Canadian universities and the National Research Council of Canada, observed a pattern of flashes from a new FRB source.

Located 500 million light years away from Earth, this extremely dense unknown source was spotted in a region that creates stars at the edge of a giant spiral galaxy. Researchers said it is the most active FRB source the CHIME team has ever detected.

This new source emitted 38 FRBs in a consistent cycle from September 2018 to February 2020, researchers said. Using a radio telescope known as CHIME, researchers first observed one or two random flashes from the source over a four-day period. The source remained inactive for 12 days after, but then started producing random FRBs again over the next four days.

This 16-day cycle continued without interruption; a big discovery for CHIME researchers like Kiyoshi Masui, an assistant professor of physics in MIT’s Kavli Institute for Astrophysics and Space Research.

“This FRB we’re reporting now is like clockwork,” Masui said in a statement. “It’s the most definitive pattern we’ve seen from one of these sources. And it’s a big clue that we can use to start hunting down the physics of what’s causing these bright flashes, which nobody really understands.”

Kaitlyn Shin, an MIT graduate student who worked on the study, said the discovery could help scientists answer two main questions: what causes FRBs, and what can FRBs be used for?

“FRBs are a mysterious phenomena that elude an easy ‘origins’ theory: what kind of physical processes can produce brief radio wavelength flashes energetic enough to be observed from galaxies outside our own, where some bursts have been observed to repeat while others haven’t?” Shin said. “The observation of periodic activity in this FRB gives us a hint.”

Researchers also explored what the sources behind this specific FRB cycle might be.

One possible explanation discussed in the researchers’ paper was that FRBs are emitted by spinning and wobbling compact objects like neutron stars, which are the collapsed cores of giant stars.

Another explanation could be that a neutron star is orbiting around another neutron star or a black hole, researchers said. If the first star sends off radio waves and briefly gets closer to the second object while moving in its orbit, the tides between them could cause the star to deform and burst before it moves away. This burst would repeat each time the star reaches that point in its orbit.









Researchers said the most exciting explanation could be that FRBs come from magnetars, a type of neutron star that has an especially strong magnetic field. Astronomers don’t know much about magnatars, but they have seen them emit large amounts of radiation across the electromagnetic spectrum on occasion.













