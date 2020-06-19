News in brief

A Boston man posed as a member of a wealthy Greek shipping family and defrauded investors out of more than $300,000, the US Securities and Exchange Commission said in a complaint filed in Boston federal court Thursday. The agency said Vassilios Trikantzopoulos has claimed to be the money manager overseeing more than $100 million of his family’s assets since at least 2015. Trikantzopoulos promised investors hefty profits if they contributed to his international real estate ventures or he’d return their money in full, the SEC said. Instead, Trikantzopoulos diverted tens of thousands of dollars for rent and other personal expenses, and failed to refund when his ventures didn’t pan out, the agency said. The SEC said Trikantzopoulos’s Boston-based businesses, Navis Ventures, also had no substantial assets or operations. The federal court case doesn’t list an attorney for Trikantzopoulos or his company, which is also not listed on Massachusetts’ corporations database. The SEC didn’t respond to an e-mail seeking more information. (AP)

STOW

Ex-police chief pleads not guilty to child enticement charge

Ralph Marino, the town’s former police chief, pleaded not guilty Friday to a charge of enticing a child younger than 16 after authorities say he tried to meet with a young boy for sex. Marino, 63, was also ordered by a judge during his arraignment by videoconference to have no contact with minors. He’s due back in Leominster District Court in September. Authorities say Marino exchanged a series of explicit messages with a person he believed to be a 14-year-old boy on a social media app and then arranged to meet with the person to engage in sexual acts in April. Marino was instead confronted by an adult male and fled in a black SUV with Massachusetts license plates. A video of the encounter was posted on the YouTube channel “Predator Poachers Massachusetts.” Police reviewing the video determined that the SUV was registered to the Stow Police Department and that the man recorded in the encounter was Marino, the department said. Prosecutors say Marino admitted to investigators he’d set up the encounter, traveled to Leominster in his police cruiser, and deleted his phone messages, call logs, and social media apps afterward. Marino, a Lancaster resident appointed chief last September, resigned on April 22. The town police department has said it is “deeply disturbed, shocked and disgusted” by the alleged actions. (AP)

FRANCONIA, N.H.

Hiker dies after medical emergency on trail

A Minnesota man suffered a medical emergency and died while hiking alone on the Garfield Trail in Franconia Thursday morning, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said in a statement. The man, 57, was hiking alone and was in the state to visit family, officials said. He was about 3.2 miles up the trail when passing hikers found him and called 911 at 9:45 a.m. No one saw what happened to the man before he was found, authorities said. The hikers were told to perform CPR on him while first responders drove to the scene on ATVs. Conservation officers and volunteers from the Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue Team arrived at 11:30 a.m., after having to park the vehicles about a mile away from the scene, officials said. First responders determined that the man was dead once they arrived. The hikers helped authorities carry the man to the ATVs. His body was taken to the state medical examiner’s office for an autopsy, officials said.

MONTPELIER

Vermont schools to require face coverings, bus stop temperature scans

Mandatory face coverings for students and teachers and bus stop temperature scans are part of the back-to-school guidance issued by the Vermont Agency of Education for this fall.The guidance recommends that another adult ride the bus with the driver to assist with screenings, which would be done before students board. Both adults also must wear face coverings. Students would be assigned seats on the bus. Facial coverings may be removed during outdoor activities where students and staff can maintain physical distancing and have ready access to put them back as needed when the activities are over, according to the guidance. With cafeterias closed, students should be offered school meals in their classrooms, and if that’s not possible, grab-and-go carts could be made available for students to collect meals in small groups, the guidance said. Every school district and independent school “should establish a COVID-19 coordinator to establish, review and implement health and safety protocols,” the guidance says. That person “should be a school nurse or other health professional qualified to interpret guidelines and ensure they are implemented to the best standard of practice.” (AP)