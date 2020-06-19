Photos: Boston area celebrates and reflects on Juneteenth

Photos: Boston area celebrates and reflects on JuneteenthAround the city and suburbs, groups organized to mark Juneteenth, the holiday that commemorates emancipation in the United States.Updated June 19, 2020, 30 minutes agoEmail to a Friend Share on Facebook Share on TwitterPrint this Article View CommentsJorge Polanco from Medford held his son, Pharaoh, in the shade of a tree at a Black Lives Matter rally held on Town Field in Dorchester.John Tlumacki/Globe StaffAbdullah Beckett, vice president of the UMass Boston NAACP chapter, installed "gravestones" with the names of 109 victims of racism as part of a #saymyname memorial ground art installation at UMass Boston.Barry Chin/Globe StaffAn art mobile float sat on Town Field as it was readied for the Black Lives Matter Rally. It was pulled by a pickup truck from Maynard and made from recycled materials. John Tlumacki/Globe StaffMariana Sano yelled at a counter protester at A Black Lives Matter rally held on Town Field in Dorchester.John Tlumacki/Globe StaffProtesters cheered during the rally in Dorchester.John Tlumacki/Globe StaffAttendees kneeled at a silent vigil for Black Lives Matter in Jamaica Plain.Suzanne Kreiter/Globe StaffA Black Lives Matter supporter (rear) has a passioned conversation with a counter-protestor on the street outside the park. John Tlumacki/Globe StaffUMass Boston sophomore Ariannah Gervais, UMass Boston NAACP chapter Criminal Justice Chair, painted a board for the #saymyname memorial ground art installation.Barry Chin/Globe StaffA man held a flag representing Black liberation during a rally for Black Lives Matter at Town Field in Dorchester.John Tlumacki/Globe StaffLiya Akoury held her husband Nader's hand as they rested at the rally for Black Lives Matter in Town Field in Dorchester. John Tlumacki/Globe StaffProtesters faced off with Black Lives supporters at Town Field in Dorchester on Friday. John Tlumacki/Globe StaffMyles, 6, received a megaphone from Shannon Greaves so he could say a few words during a Juneteenth awareness walk hosted by the Boys and Girls Club on June 18. While initially shy, Myles closed his remarks telling people to "Just be good." Blake Nissen for the Boston GlobeShannon Greaves chanted from behind a banner during a Juneteenth awareness walk hosted by the Boys and Girls Club at Franklin Park on June 18. Blake Nissen for the Boston GlobeFinn, 9, held hands with his sister Soling, 7, and looked back at his mother, Teronda Ellis, during a Juneteenth awareness walk. Blake Nissen for the Boston Globe