Police release video of fiery Hingham motorcycle crash that injured two

By Caroline Enos Globe Correspondent,Updated June 19, 2020, an hour ago
Two motorcycles crashed shortly after 8 p.m. on Route 3A in Hingham Wednesday.
Two motorcycles crashed shortly after 8 p.m. on Route 3A in Hingham Wednesday.Hingham Police Department

A police dash cam caught the fiery scene of a motorcycle crash that injured two people in Hingham Wednesday night.

Two motorcycles traveling down Route 3A crashed into each other shortly after 8 p.m., Hingham police said in a statement. A witness told police a car had cut off one of the bikes but did not make contact with it.

One motorcycle caught fire after the crash, police said.

The video showed two officers running toward the burning motorcycle and the two injured people, with a fire truck arriving moments later.

Fiery Hingham motorcycle crash
A police dash cam caught the fiery scene of a motorcycle crash that injured two people in Hingham Wednesday night. (Video: Hingham Police Departement)

One rider was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, police said. The other was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

