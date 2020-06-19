Salisbury looks to balance summer fun with health and safety

There will still be plenty of fun, but Salisbury is taking several steps to control crowds and enforce safety guidelines amid ongoing coronavirus concerns.

But after the long COVID-19 spring, summer is shaping up to be very different in the town on the New Hampshire border.

A trip to Salisbury Beach is a summer tradition for thousands of visitors who bounce in the waves, indulge in fried dough and fudge, or take a ride on the carousel.

Officials on Thursday released a 10-point plan to enhance public health and safety. The plan, which takes effect on July 3, includes new signage, health monitoring, and parking rules, among other measures.

Advertisement

The plan was developed after a community forum held via Zoom this month gave residents and business owners the chance to weigh in on how best to move forward amid the public heath crisis.

“We are extremely grateful for the impact and feedback we received during the forum,” Town Manager Neil Harrington said in a statement announcing the plan.

Health monitors will patrol the beach center, an area filled with arcades, restaurants, and shops, to remind people to wear masks and stay at least 6 feet apart. The patrols will be on duty Thursday through Saturday from noon to 8 p.m., officials said.

There will changes to parking, extra trash barrels, and enhanced cleaning of public restrooms. Updates and public announcements will be made on a new Facebook page and Twitter account, officials said.

“Communication is going to be a major part of our strategy,” Harrington said in an interview. “The town is going to do everything we can reasonably do to ensure a safe environment at the beach, but it’s going to require a fair amount of personal responsibility as well. If there’s 5,000 people on the beach, the town simply doesn’t have the staff to patrol the entire three miles of beach.”

Advertisement

The town will follow all state guidelines and spread awareness about them through pamphlets, signs, and its increased social media presence, Harrington said.

To help control crowds, the plan calls for reducing public access in two parking lots closest to the beach. One lot will have 60 parking spaces designated for beach residents, at a cost of $50 per year.

A limited amount of free short-term parking will be available near the merchants in the beach center, to allow for drive-up and takeout business, according to the plan.

One business owner is hopeful the changes will lead to a slow, steady recovery.

“The end result we all want is for everything to go back to normal,” said Ally Amorello, owner of Swell Willey’s, a candy and ice cream shop, and the Groundswell Surf Cafe. “But I think the community has worked really hard to find good solutions for the businesses so they could reopen. Now that everyone can open up outdoors, the restaurants seem busier than ever.”

Salisbury’s population of around 8,000 usually doubles in the summer, Harrington said. It’s anyone’s guess how many people will flock to town this summer.

A large number of visitors stay in private campgrounds or at the Salisbury Beach State Reservation, which is run by the state Department of Conservation and Recreation.

Like other DCR campgrounds, Salisbury has been closed due to the pandemic. But it is due to start taking a limited amount of reservations on June 22, and reopen on July 1, according to the DCR website.

Advertisement

Many local businesses rely on the influx of visitors to survive throughout the year. The town’s goal is to support the local shops and restaurants while still keeping residents safe, he said.

Salisbury also has several private rentals of cottages and condominiums along its long, sandy shore. Some residents at the community forum expressed concern about an influx of out-of-state visitors. As of Wednesday, the town had 52 positive cases of COVID-19, according to the most recent state data.

Harrington said he is confident in the town’s strategy to keep everyone safe.

“The Board of Selectmen has approved seven or eight plans for outdoor seating which would include the service of food and alcohol,” he said. “A lot of those businesses are locally owned so people want to frequent them but they want to feel safe as well and we’re trying to make that possible.”

While many residents are still nervous about tourists bringing the virus with them to town, Harrington said he is “cautiously optimistic” that the plan will help keep everyone safe.

“The public expects us to listen to their concerns and to try to do what we can reasonably do to provide a safe environment,” he said. “We can’t control every possible scenario, but we will try our best with what we can control.”

Stephanie Purifoy can be reached at stephanie.purifoy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @steph_purifoy