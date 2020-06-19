New data on state’s coronavirus cases, deaths show stark racial divide

Similarly, Black residents represent about 7 percent of the population, but double that proportion of COVID-19 cases, at 14.4 percent.

The data show that the virus has significantly and disproportionately hit Black and Hispanic communities. Nearly 30 percent of COVID-19 cases in the state are among Hispanic residents, yet Hispanics account for just 12 percent of the population.

New data released Friday from the Baker administration reveal just how stark the racial divide is in Massachusetts surrounding illnesses and deaths from COVID-19.

Overall, the state data show, the rates of positive cases among Black and Brown residents is more than three times that of white residents.

The disparities continue in death. The data show Hispanic, Black, and other communities of color, including those who are multi-race have higher rates of death from COVID-19 in every age group compared to white and Asian residents. The state found this is most pronounced in these groups under age 70.

And when taking age into consideration, the state found the highest death rates are among Black residents.

“We have long understood that racism is a public health issue that demands action, and the disproportionate impacts of this new disease on communities of color and other priority populations is the latest indicator change is necessary,” said state public health commissioner Monica Bharel. “At the Department of Public Health, our mission is to eliminate health inequities and we place equity at the core of all that we do.”

The racial breakdown of the data came as the state on Friday reported that the coronavirus death toll in Massachusetts had risen by 30 to 7,800 and that the number of people testing positive for the virus had climbed by 228 to 106,650, as key metrics monitored by the state continued to indicate progress in battling the outbreak.

The numbers reflected both confirmed and probable deaths and cases. When confirmed cases only are included, the tally is 7,619 deaths and 102,005 cases.

The state also reported that 9,471 new individuals had been given the molecular coronavirus test, bringing the total to 746,162. The total number of molecular tests that have been administered — a statistic the state began reporting Monday — rose to 939,352.

The state also reported progress on four key metrics it is monitoring as the economy reopens.

The seven-day weighted average of positive test rates remained stable at 2.2 percent as of Thursday. It has dropped 92 percent since April 15. Meanwhile, the three-day average of hospitalized patients dropped to 987 as of Thursday, down from 1,004 a day earlier. That figure has dropped 72 percent since mid-April.

The number of hospitals using surge capacity ticked back down to 3 as of Thursday, and the three-day average of COVID-19 deaths dropped to 24 as of Tuesday, down from 28 a day earlier.

The release of the data came as Governor Baker announced Friday that the state could proceed to step two of Phase 2 of its gradual reopening, which will allow restaurants to once again welcome diners indoors.

