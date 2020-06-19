WHO warns of ‘new and dangerous phase’ as global pandemic accelerates, especially in the Americas

Countries may be at differing phases in the pandemic, but the global spread of the novel coronavirus is accelerating overall, the World Health Organization said Friday.

"The world is in a new and dangerous phase," Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said during a virtual news briefing from Geneva, where the WHO is headquartered. "The virus is still spreading fast, it is still deadly, and most people are still susceptible."

The world recorded about 150,000 new cases on Thursday, the largest rise yet in a single day, according to the WHO. Nearly half of these infections were in the Americas, as new cases continue to surge in the United States, Brazil and across Latin America. The Middle East and South Asia are also reporting rises, Tedros said.