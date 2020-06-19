It’s past time for white people to step up

I am sitting in the passenger seat of my friend Barry’s car in Norristown, Pa., after a high school football game. A policeman has pulled us over, and motions for me to roll down my window. I am petrified.

He pauses, and then says, “OK, just checking.”

On the driver’s side, the policeman’s partner has asked Barry to exit the car and show his driver’s license. Eventually, they allow Barry to get back into the car.

We look at each other. Did they think I was being kidnapped? I’m shaken.

Did I mention that Barry is Black?

When I tell this story to my Black friends, they’re not shocked. “Happens all the time,” they say.

What “happens all the time” to Black Americans must be front and center as we confront systemic racism in our country.

The conversation lately is centered on police violence. After the police killing of George Floyd, I asked my panel of 500 voters if police are more likely to use excessive force against Blacks than others. Sixty percent responded true, 35 percent said it was false, and 5 percent didn’t know. When asked if Black Lives Matter, their results were similar. All who disagreed with the statement were white, and 93 percent of them voted for President Trump in 2016.

Do Black people face daily and pervasive prejudice from the police and others or not?

Instead of asking the 48 Black voters on my panel, I reached out to the upper echelons: to a few dozen Black colleagues who have been successful despite it all: a hedge fund manager, a McKinsey consultant, a doctor, a former Fortune 500 CEO, a real estate developer, an advertising executive, and so on. Although on the surface, these individuals are at the top of their respective professions, their experiences are heartbreaking. Imagine being in their shoes.

▪ You go to a boarding school. You roommate’s family sees you, and then requests a new room assignment for their daughter.

▪ You change the first name on your resume, because the name you were born with is likely to create prejudice and cost you the interview.

▪ You enter a sauna at your health club. Another patron asks you for more towels.

▪ When you go shopping, store personnel follow you around to make sure you’re not stealing.

▪ When you walk around in Boston, you wear an Ivy League college shirt to signal that you are not dangerous.

▪ Your Uber driver pulls up, then speeds away as they see your face.

▪ You are invited to play at a golf club, then when you arrive, the receptionist makes four phone calls to make sure it’s OK to let you in.

▪ At a networking event, you approach a group of professionals, and one turns to you and asks for another scotch.

▪ As you head for your first class airplane seat and put your luggage into the overhead bin, another passenger says, “That bin’s for first class passengers only.”

▪ You’re a doctor. Patients in the waiting room see your face, then get up and leave.

▪ You are pulled over so often in your Mercedes (which you worked hard to earn), on suspicion of stealing it, that you sell it and buy a Toyota.

The list goes on. If this is happening to those at the top, what is happening to the majority of Black people in America?

Every one of my successful Black friends is afraid of the police. They have been stopped dozens of times: in their cars, on the street, in fashionable neighborhoods. They have been stopped for driving one mile over the speed limit, for having a taillight out, for turning without signaling, and for no reason at all.

They worry about whether their husbands will come home alive.

They notice that protesters are more diverse than ever, and that is heartening — although they wonder why it has taken so long for us to wake up.

They believe that what happened to Christian Cooper in Central Park is terrifying because with one phone call, the white woman confronting him could call the police and put his life at risk.

They say that they don’t talk about their stories because they have been advised to pick their battles and to keep their heads held high.

Some have cried every day for the last two weeks.

And they are completely exhausted at being warriors for justice.

I thought I understood. I grew up in a steel town in an integrated high school — and I had lots of Black friends. We played at each other’s houses and knew each other’s families. So I thought I was pretty woke about prejudice and discrimination.

Now I know that I have much work to do, and that we white people need to step up: to confront the notion that addressing racism in our country is not just about reforming police departments, but also about reforming ourselves. We need to get educated about the unequal treatment and humiliation and degradation that Black people have faced for centuries — since 1619 — because of the color of their skin, how racism robs people of their dignity.

We must confront how society works differently for white people. Just because I was in Barry’s car doesn’t mean that I understand — because I never had to fear for the next time I was driving. When I am stopped by the police for speeding, I worry only that I will get an expensive ticket and my insurance rates will increase: one small example of my white privilege. And for those who respond, “All Lives Matter” when they hear “Black Lives Matter,” that is, as my friend Noam says, like going to a pancreatic cancer walk with a sign that says, “All Cancers Matter.”

Racial justice is everybody’s problem, and we are having important conversations about it. Let’s not go back. Let’s decide that if we care about our high ideals, we will act, and unleash all the potential that lays dormant in our world. When Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated, we thought things would change; when Rodney King was savagely beaten by the Los Angeles police, we thought things would change. But they didn’t. Instead of making 2020 the year that we were crippled by the coronavirus, let’s make it the year we all finally committed to ensuring that all Americans have the right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.

Diane Hessan is an entrepreneur, author, and chair of C Space. She has been in conversation with 500 voters across the political spectrum weekly since December 2016. Follow her on Twitter @DianeHessan. See her methodology at https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/5979231-Diane-Hessan-Methodology.html