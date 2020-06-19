Push for police reform gathers steam

At the time, I thought the police needed more training. I said to myself, “They must have thought they were in some very real danger.”

Re “Cities find no easy way to reform policing” (Page A1, June 12): About 25 years ago, when I was living in San Antonio, a co-worker of mine came to work one day, shaken. She said that the night before, her ex-husband, who was Native American, brown-skinned, and lived in Houston, had been fatally shot at his apartment complex by police, who were investigating a report of a prowler.

Now, all these years and deaths later, I realize I thought that because I am white.

My moment of truth came as I read the recent Globe article about the woman who, sobbing, told her security company, “You can’t call the police” (”Despite damage, retailers back protests,” Page A1, June 4). Her husband, who is Black, was standing in the middle of their damaged liquor store.

Defunding the police makes perfect sense to Black and brown people and those who love them. These people are not soft on crime. They are not deluded. But it has become clear that they would be safer. All the better if money from police budgets were spent on services for communities of color.

I have been impressed by the voices rising from Black and brown people in leadership positions all over the country. Credible alternative structures have been developed while many white people weren’t looking. We need to listen to what they are. We need to pay attention to these voices, to support safety for all the people.









Laurel Hallman

Falmouth





If police money is diverted, social programs must not be shortchanged

In the last century, Massachusetts closed most of its psychiatric hospitals. It promised, then, that it would instead fund and open houses in the community for former hospitalized patients along with support for some patients who would live alone. The hospitals closed, but the community-supported programs were cut back and funding was scarcer by the year.

Now we hear calls for defunding police departments and spending money on some of the many problems that have fallen, as a last resort, to police. This includes homelessness, mental health and social work programs, and substance-abuse work, including detox, long-term after-programs, and safe-injection sites.

This time, I hope we don’t take money from police, thus lightening their heavy burdens, but underfund promised commitments to social service programs.

Maureen Doyle

Brighton





‘Defund the police’? Music to GOP’s ears at election time

Your June 15 front-page article on Democrats’ fear of the phrase “defund the police” does not go far enough (”Push to ‘defund’ some departments worries Democrats”). The truth, I fear to say, is that progressives pushing this antipolice sentiment will guarantee another four years of Donald Trump in the White House. We might as well say, “Crime’s OK with us,” or “Law and order are for the birds.”

William Page

Melrose