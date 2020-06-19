Twin crises open up space for reinvention

The imagination abhors a vacuum, and entrepreneurs of all types have rushed in to supply new niche markets created by the coronavirus. Sure, some products are silly or useless, but many put the full power of human ingenuity to good use.

Have you purchased your COVID-19 key yet? This helpful gadget lets you punch elevator buttons and open doors without contaminating your hands, and it is proudly made right here in the USA! How about your own portable UV sanitizing wand? It emits a high-frequency light that claims to kill pathogens, but don’t wave it over your body. Then there’s the new designer face mask that comes with a zipper , the better to insert a spoon or straw. One wag likened it to drilling a hole in the bottom of a boat in order to drop a fishing line.

In the first fretful weeks of March, it was difficult to find a face mask if you weren’t a building contractor or skilled with a sewing machine. Then textile manufacturers everywhere pivoted from making tote bags or chef hats or designer dresses, often matching each online purchase with a donation of protective gear to first responders. Design firms are repurposing their 3D printers to make thousands of plastic face shields and even nose swabs. Liquor distilleries are converting their alcohol supplies into hand sanitizer. Curbside grocery pickup and telemedicine have gone from niche markets to mainstream seemingly overnight.

In fact, the twin crises of the pandemic and the long overdue reckoning with America’s entrenched racism have upended business as usual and created space for new products and procedures that were once unthinkable. Avatars of the dominant culture such as National Hockey League players and NASCAR have begun to agitate for change, or at least to stop glorifying racist symbols. Cities from Carlsbad, Calif., to Somerville have adopted all “8 can’t wait” changes in police protocol that activists have been pushing since 2016, including banning chokeholds and shooting at vehicles, and requiring officers to intervene if they witness excessive force being used by fellow officers. These are no-cost, easily implemented reforms that only scratch the surface of the change needed, but we are talking about them and about what comes next.

One by one, the dominoes of hidebound practices are falling. Medical students and physician assistants are being deployed to care for COVID-19 patients, given responsibilities they have long sought despite resistance from the doctors guilds. Cities all over the world are literally taking back the streets from cars and reimagining them as places for restaurants and recreation; that is, for people.

This week Harvard University announced it would not require undergraduate applicants to submit SATs or other standardized test scores next year. The tests have long come under fire for disadvantaging low-income and minority students who don’t have the resources for expensive test-prep services, but suddenly elite universities find their reliance on them is worth reconsidering, along with so much else.

If businesses and public institutions can adapt their behaviors to meet this moment, why can’t we all? Our challenges must be confronted now, but we also need to work toward sustaining these new ways of thinking — about health care delivery, about city streets, about the racism marbled throughout our lives — after the immediate crises have passed.

Changing the human condition is harder than transforming a company practice or even a corporate board. It requires, first, a belief that change is not just necessary but possible, and if the many examples cited here are any indication, this is already taking hold. Then it requires commitment, to stick with the hard work when power and money and inertia reassert themselves. Then it requires leadership, which we are clearly not getting from Washington at the moment. We need to be our own DIY innovators, tinkering and trying and being brave enough to toss out what isn’t working. That’s how we invent the future.

Renée Loth’s column appears regularly in the Globe.