Baseball starts in Japan

The regular season had been scheduled to start March 20. It is slated to end on Nov. 7, followed by postseason play.

After a three-month delay caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the world’s second-most famous baseball competition opened a season Friday that will be shortened from its regular 143 games to 120. That, of course, is twice as many as MLB figures to play — if it plays at all.

Japanese baseball managed to do what American baseball has not — play ball.

It wasn’t a perfect start, but all 12 league teams played. Two of the games were in open-air stadiums in Tokyo and Yokohama. They started about 30 minutes late with rain threatening. Four others were in domed facilities in Tokyo, Osaka, Fukuoka and Saitama prefecture northwest of Tokyo.

“I’m very happy, very excited about today’s game,” said Alex Ramírez, the manager of the Central League’s Yokohama BayStars. “Just to think about all the time we’ve had to wait, and stuff like that. It’s just the best feeling.”

All games in Japan will be played without fans until at least July. The league has also revised the schedule to limit travel. There will be periodic testing and quarantines and, according to league guidelines, players will be banned from spitting.

Teams can dress 26 players and choose from 31 players on an active roster. Non-baseball staff will wear masks.

Former Baltimore star Adam Jones went 0 for 3 in his debut for the Orix Buffaloes, a 9-1 loss to the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles in the Pacific League.

Former Los Angeles Dodgers and Oakland pitcher Zach Neal threw one-hit ball for six innings to lead the Seibu Lions over the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters in the Pacific League. Neal became Seibu’s first foreign opening-day starter since Taiwan’s Kuo Tai-yuan in 1995.

In the Tokyo Dome, Yomiuri defeated the Hanshin Tigers, 3-2, in a Central League game, the Giants’ 6,000th victory dating from 1934.

New solutions for Atlantic League

The independent Atlantic League won’t be able to play baseball this season because of the coronavirus pandemic and has permitted clubs to seek new solutions for the season that conform to government guidelines in order to get ballparks opened and begin play on their own.

Its Sugar Land Skeeters will host a four-team circuit whose managers will include Roger Clemens, Pete Incaviglia and Greg Swindell. Play will run from July 3 through Aug. 23 with each team playing 28 games.

The High Point Rockers, Long Island Ducks and Southern Maryland Blue Crabs are working with several professional clubs to put together a 70-game schedule starting in mid-July and that will by followed by a five-game championship series at the end of September.





Clemson football players test positive

Clemson said 23 football players tested positive for coronavirus since returning to campus this month. The school did not identify the athletes.

In all, school spokesman Jeff Kallin said 28 people were found with COVID-19 since testing began for athletes and other personnel on June 8.

The uptick at Clemson mirrors one in the state of South Carolina, which reported a single-day high of 1,081 people testing positive.

Along with the players, two football staffers and three athletes from other sports were found with the virus.

The school said all were asymptomatic and have begun isolation for at least 10 days. No one has been hospitalized. Those who’ve been in contact with people testing positive have been asked to self-quarantine for at least two weeks.

UConn basketball players return

Members of UConn’s men’s basketball team returned to campus, with the school beginning preparations to reopen after shutting down because of the pandemic.

The school has not set a date for the return of the women’s basketball team but says football players will return to Storrs on July 1.

The plan for men’s basketball and football was submitted to the state’s Higher Education Committee as a pilot program. The school says that would allow it to solidify policies and procedures before the student body returns in mid-August.

49er has coronavirus

An unidentified San Francisco 49ers player reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 after an informal workout with teammates in Tennessee.

The NFL Network reported that one player who took part in the workouts this week in Nashville tested positive. All the players who were there will now get tested to see if there is any spread.

The team declined to comment, citing federal and state privacy laws about the personal health of employees.

Several 49ers players have been working out this week in Nashville while team facilities are shut down because of the pandemic.

Quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo, Nick Mullens and C.J. Beathard, star tight end George Kittle, fullback Kyle Juszczyk, and receivers Kendrick Bourne, Deebo Samuel, Trent Taylor, Dante Pettis and Brandon Aiyuk are among the players who were on hand.

NASCAR to allow more fans

NASCAR is permitting up to 5,000 fans and, officials hope, zero Confederate flags into Sunday’s Cup Series race at Talladega Speedway in Alabama along with 44 motor homes.

Fans will undergo health screenings before entering the track and be required to wear masks and asked to maintain six feet of social distancing. Other sports organizations and leagues will likely be watching how NASCAR and Talladega handle the event since fans have been virutally barred from every sporting event in North America for more than three months because of the coronavirus and positive tests are on the rise in scattered places across the country.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott approved a comprehensive action plan to allow fans for the NASCAR Cup Series race July 19 at Texas Motor Speedway in Forth Worth. The track said the grandstands and suites would be open to fans, who would be subject to social distancing requirements and additional protocols.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many tickets would be available. There are more than 110,000 grandstand seats.

Abbott had previously said that outdoor sporting events with spectators in Texas could be conducted at 50 percent capacity.

The announcement comes as Texas continues to set record highs in the numbers of new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations since Memorial Day.

USTA offers options for wheelchair players

The US Tennis Association acknowledged it should have consulted wheelchair athletes before announcing their events at Flushing Meadows were being canceled — and now is willing to change its stance.

USTA spokesman Chris Widmaier said in a telephone interview that there are three options on the table for US Open wheelchair tennis, including the original plan to offer a fund for those athletes in place of having them play in New York during the Aug. 31 to Sept. 13 Grand Slam tournament.

Widmaier would not go into further details about the options the USTA offered.

European senior golf circuit canceled

The European Tour won’t have a senior golf circuit this year.

The Staysure Tour for players 50 and older announced Friday it has canceled the season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was supposed to start May 14-16 in Austria. Three senior majors on its schedule -- the Senior PGA, the Senior US Open and the Senior British Open — already had been canceled by other organizations.

Soccer league to restart season

The second-tier United Soccer League is preparing to resume its season on July 11 after reaching an agreement with the USL Players Association. The 35-team league had just played its season openers when play was stopped in mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic. The league says it will resume negotiations with the union on what would be their first collective bargaining agreement … Soccer players’ union FIFPro wants players to be given mandatory breaks because match congestion caused by the coronavirus pandemic is likely to last through 2022. FIFPro warns of a “first spike in injuries because of insufficient preparation time and congested match schedules” since soccer restarted last month. The union asks for vacation periods of at least three weeks before starting preseason practice and a “mandatory mid-season break of between 10 and 14 days.” … Thousands of Napoli soccer fans who poured into the streets to celebrate the team’s Italian Cup title without social distancing have been criticized by health officials as being “reckless.” Fans in Naples flooded into central piazzas and set off fireworks to celebrate shortly after Napoli beat Juventus in an empty stadium in Rome on Wednesday. That match is believed to have been a key factor in why the virus has been so deadly in Bergamo. World Health Organization assistant director Ranieri Guerra saif “we can’t allow this.” Deputy Health Minister Sandra Zampa says the celebration amounted to “dangerous behaviour.”