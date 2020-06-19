As clock ticks on a baseball season, owners’ next move is awaited

The next move to be made is by the owners, and it could come as soon as Friday.

Major League Baseball owners and players may be nearing an endgame to nearly three months of fractious negotiations over how, when, and whether to start the 2020 baseball season.





The players presented the owners with a 70-game offer Thursday. Seventy games stands no chance of being approved by the owners, who proposed 60 games Wednesday. That offer marked a significant step in that it was the first time the owners agreed to pay players their full prorated salaries, after three previous offers for more games came with pay cuts because games would be played without fans in attendance.

The difference in salary costs between a 60-game and a 70-game season is $260 million, or $8.67 million per team.

Will the owners negotiate further with the Players Association on a deal for fewer games, perhaps 65 — $130 million more in salaries in all, $4.33 million more per team — or will they declare that they’re done negotiating and ask commissioner Rob Manfred to set a schedule for 54-60 games at full prorated salaries?

Besides being disinclined to pay more than the $1.5 billion in total salaries it would cost them to stage a 60-game season, the owners may opt to keep the schedule short out of their concerns for not getting in a full season or postseason if there is a second wave of COVID-19 in the fall.

News Friday that there are at least eight positive cases — five players and three staff members — at the Phillies facility in Clearwater, Fla., may wind up becoming a significant factor in current talks. Thirty-two others in camp are still awaiting test results.

Asking hundreds of players and staff members to fly to two states, Florida and Arizona, where cases are surging might wind up giving each side considerable pause about the feasibility of staging any season.

All that will be factored into the owners’ thinking, but a shorter season comes with a different type of risk.





The players’ 70-game proposal includes some components owners are looking for, two of which matter greatly: a mutual waiver when it comes to filing a grievance over bad-faith bargaining and expanded playoffs.

Would resorting to a commissioner-imposed schedule of 60 games or less mean the union could withdraw its support of expanded playoffs? Would it also cause the union to withdraw the grievance waiver?

Manfred’s comments Thursday indicated that the owners’ preference is to reach an agreement with the union, so that could turn out to be the first tack the owners take: They make a new offer, perhaps a last-and-best one.

Then it will be the players turn, once again.

One way or another, a solution will have to be found soon; even for a shorter season, a second “spring training” would have to begin by the end of the month for a regular season to start in July and be completed by the Sept. 27 end date the owners want.

